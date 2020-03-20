Wildwood police searching for beer bandits who ripped off Oxford Wawa

Wildwood police officers are asking for help in nabbing two beer bandits who hit the Wawa in Oxford.

Police say the two men arrived at the store, located at 11770 N U.S. 301 just outside the walls of The Villages, on March 14 shortly before 5 p.m. in a black four-door sedan with a faded roof. After the driver backed into a parking spot with all four windows down, they exited the vehicle and entered the store through the back entrance.

The passenger, who was wearing a green shirt with an unknown logo, khaki pants, a black hat and red-and-black sneakers, entered the store’s beer cave first and grabbed two 12-packs of Corona beer and one case of Modelo beer. The driver entered the beer cave a short time later and picked up three 12-packs of Corona beer. He had facial hair and tattoos on his arms and neck and was wearing a red shirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers and a crossbody purse.

The two men both exited the beer cave and then fled from the store through the back entrance. After frantically placing the cases of beer through the open rear windows of the black sedan, they left the parking lot driving south on U.S. 301 – with the driver’s side door still hanging open.

Anyone with information about the crime or the beer thieves is asked to contact Detective David Clarkson with the Wildwood Police Department’s Investigations Division at (352) 330-1355, ext. 306; (352) 661-6908 or DClarkson@wildwood-fl.gov. Those wishing to make anonymous tips can call Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).