The American Legion Post 347 Auxiliary has canceled its upcoming membership meeting due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The group originally had planned to meet Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Post 347, located in Lady Lake at the corner of County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road. That facility was shut down March 14 because of the COVID-19 virus and isn’t scheduled to reopen until at least Wednesday, April 1.

The auxiliary’s meeting hasn’t yet been rescheduled.