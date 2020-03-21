District manager offers video update on status of Coronavirus precautions in The Villages

District Manager Richard Baier has released a video offering an update to on precautions in place in The Villages due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.

In the video, he notes:

• Appointments should be made if residents have an issue to take to the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing. Residents are discouraged from showing up at the office without an appointment. The Customer Service Center can be reached at 753-4508.

• The customer service satellite center located south of State Road 44 is closed until further notice.

• Swimming pools remain closed until further notice

• Outdoor courts at recreation centers remain open, but residents must bring their own equipment.

• Dog parks and golf courses remain open.