Saturday, March 21, 2020
Staff Report
Top Story

News

Villages restaurants’ dining rooms shut down following governor’s order

Restaurant owners in The Villages were busy closing down their dining rooms Friday afternoon after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered them to do so.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Villagers who followed the rules were punished with pool closures

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that Villagers who followed the rules were punished when the pools were closed.
Letters to the Editor

Reopen the pools with signup times

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea for reopening the swimming pools in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Dr. Samuel Herbert Rosalsky

Sam Rosalsky was a member of the New York Choral Society, Rutgers Glee Club, Rutgers University Choir, KC Productions, Village Voices, Brothers In Song, and numerous other theatrical groups.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Dr. Samuel Herbert Rosalsky

Dr. Samuel H. Rosalsky, DMD

Dr. Samuel Herbert Rosalsky, DMD, 79, died peacefully at home March 18, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Sam was born to Helen and Henry Rosalsky in 1940 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Sam is survived by his wife, Linda Corcoran Rosalsky, his four children, David Michael Rosalsky, Mara Beth Rosalsky, Rachel Esther Shulman, and Jennifer Anne Rosalsky Koch, and his five grandchildren.

Sam graduated from Highland Park High School, class of 1957, Rutgers College, class of 1961, and University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, class of 1965. Sam proudly supported and rode with the Freedom Riders in support of their civil rights movement. After serving in the U.S. Army Dental Corps., Sam started a dental practice in Newark, New Jersey. Sam’s practice survived the Newark riots of 1967 with the help of the community that he served. Most of Sam’s dental career was spent at his practice in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, until he retired at the age of 73.

Sam worked as a dentist to support his real career and love, the musical arts. When Sam was not telling jokes, or caring for his patients, Sam was on stage in character. Sam was a member of the New York Choral Society, Rutgers Glee Club, Rutgers University Choir, KC Productions, Village Voices, Brothers In Song, and numerous other theatrical groups. In 2013, Sam and Linda moved to The Villages, Florida to focus on their love of the arts. The burial will be on March 22, 2020 at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, located in Iselin, New Jersey at 12:30 p.m. The celebrations of his life will be held at later dates.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Samuel Rosalsky’s memory to the Adult Polyglucosan Body Disease Research Foundation by going to www.APBDRF.org and clicking the green donate button on the top of the page.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Staff Report

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

We must take care of each other during this terrifying time in history

We are living in an unprecedented time with the fear of a potentially deadly disease hanging over our heads – and we must all go the extra mile to take care of each other.
Crime

Crime

Woman claiming to have Coronavirus arrested after coughing in paramedic’s face

A woman claiming to have the Coronavirus was arrested after coughing in a paramedic’s face.
Crime

Wildwood police searching for beer bandits who ripped off Oxford Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are asking for help in nabbing two beer bandits who hit the Wawa in Oxford recently.
Follow us on Instagram