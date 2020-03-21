Employee at Miller’s Ale House arrested on probation violation warrants

An employee at the new Miller’s Ale House restaurant was arrested on multiple probation violation warrants.

Officers on March 11 went to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake and arrested 31-year-old Eric Jon Mesenger of Citra, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He was taken into custody for violating his probation on charges of dealing in stolen property and providing falsification of ownership to a pawn broker. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.