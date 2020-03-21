Four Sumter County residents now suffering from Coronavirus

Four Sumter County residents have now tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The three men and one woman are between the ages of 66 and 71, with the average age being 68. Three of the cases are labeled as travel related.

It’s not clear where the four patients live in Sumter County, which contains the vast majority of The Villages and the continuing growth of the mega-retirement community. One news agency reported that the first patient, who tested positive at UF Health Leesburg Hospital last week, is a resident of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. But that hasn’t been confirmed to Villages-News.com. And according to the Florida Department of Health, that personal information is protected for anyone who is being monitored, has pending tests results or has tested negative for the virus.

Four patients also have tested positive in Lake County. Three of those are men and the other one – the first to test positive in that county – is a woman in her 60s who lives in the Lady Lake Mobile Home Park. The Lake County patients range in age from 26 to 80, with the average age being 59. Three of the cases also are travel related, including the Lady Lake woman.

Marion County now has two residents – a man and a woman – who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. A 59-year-old woman tested positive Friday and the latest victim is a 68-year-old man with a travel-related history.

All told, 763 Floridians have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Of those, 706 are Florida residents and 57 are from outside the state. Florida also is reporting 12 deaths from the disease, with 1,080 people currently being monitored.