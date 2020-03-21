Search
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Larry D. Croom
The Villages

Governor promises drive-through COVID-19 testing ‘Villages style’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising drive-through COVID-19 testing “Villages style” and it appears ready to take place at The Villages Polo Fields.
The response to closed pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident takes issue with Villagers who have been “harassing” Recreation Department employees over the decision to close the swimming pools.
Villagers who followed the rules were punished with pool closures

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that Villagers who followed the rules were punished when the pools were closed.
Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Dr. Samuel Herbert Rosalsky

Sam Rosalsky was a member of the New York Choral Society, Rutgers Glee Club, Rutgers University Choir, KC Productions, Village Voices, Brothers In Song, and numerous other theatrical groups.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Four Sumter County residents now suffering from Coronavirus

Four Sumter County residents have now tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The three men and one woman are between the ages of 66 and 71, with the average age being 68. Three of the cases are labeled as travel related.

It’s not clear where the four patients live in Sumter County, which contains the vast majority of The Villages and the continuing growth of the mega-retirement community. One news agency reported that the first patient, who tested positive at UF Health Leesburg Hospital last week, is a resident of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. But that hasn’t been confirmed to Villages-News.com. And according to the Florida Department of Health, that personal information is protected for anyone who is being monitored, has pending tests results or has tested negative for the virus.

Four patients also have tested positive in Lake County. Three of those are men and the other one – the first to test positive in that county – is a woman in her 60s who lives in the Lady Lake Mobile Home Park. The Lake County patients range in age from 26 to 80, with the average age being 59. Three of the cases also are travel related, including the Lady Lake woman.

Marion County now has two residents – a man and a woman – who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. A 59-year-old woman tested positive Friday and the latest victim is a 68-year-old man with a travel-related history.

All told, 763 Floridians have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Of those, 706 are Florida residents and 57 are from outside the state. Florida also is reporting 12 deaths from the disease, with 1,080 people currently being monitored.

We must take care of each other during this terrifying time in history

We are living in an unprecedented time with the fear of a potentially deadly disease hanging over our heads – and we must all go the extra mile to take care of each other.
