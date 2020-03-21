Search
Monday, March 23, 2020
Meta Minton
Sumter COVID-19 cases jump to eight as DeSantis targets flights from New York area

On a day when Gov. Ron DeSantis was in The Villages to open a new testing site and later vowed to restrict travelers from the New York area, three more Sumter County residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Safety overrules desire to swim

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the decision to close the swimming pools.
Letters to the Editor

Critical medical supplies

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea about purchasing medical supplies that could save lives and money.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff's deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

William D. Miller

William Miller was a retired high school math teacher who moved to The Villages in 1989 from New Castle, Pa.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Governor promises drive-through COVID-19 testing ‘Villages style’

Gov. Ron DeSantis in Saturday’s press conference.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising drive-through COVID-19 testing “Villages style” and it appears ready to take place at The Villages Polo Fields.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, DeSantis touted drive-through Coronavirus testing to be made available to Villagers, a senior population found to be uniquely vulnerable to the mysterious new virus.

The governor said he will be in The Villages on Monday to help roll out the testing effort here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Tents were being organized Saturday for what appears to be drive-through testing at The Villages Polo Fields.

The governor’s office would not confirm it, but it is believed that the drive-through golf cart testing at the polo fields will be provided by UF Health, which has a partnership with The Villages and owns the hospitals in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and Leesburg.

The governor, a frequent visitor to The Villages, predicted that the drive-through golf cart testing would be something that Villagers “would buy into.” He said that type of community support would be crucial to the success of the testing venture.

If the drive-through testing is “golf cart only,” that would appear to limit it to Villagers and not be available to outsiders who do not have golf cart access to The Villages. 

DeSantis also offered some encouraging news on the testing front.

“Even the people with fever and cough who test, the vast majority are coming back negative,” he said.

DeSantis again praised the “social distancing” efforts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and said those efforts could serve as a model for the rest of the state.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity.

“This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner,” the Florida Department of Health said in a release issued Saturday.

“Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 testing landscape in Florida. Private laboratories are running tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners. Testing and reporting times vary among commercial and DOH laboratories,” the Department of Health said.

Opinions

Opinions

If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

If you want to help beat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood. We'll tell you how to book an appointment online.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.
Read more
Crime

Local tree service worker jailed after allegedly burglarizing woman's car

A local tree service worker was jailed after allegedly burglarizing a woman's car.
Read more
Follow us on Instagram