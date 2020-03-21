Lake County provides virtual services to veterans to prevent spread of COVID-19

The Lake County Veterans Service Office will continue to provide services by phone during a shutdown because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Veterans needing assistance can call (352) 742-6585 or send emails to veteraninfo@lakecountyfl.gov.

The Veterans Crisis Line is a toll-free phone number available for veterans who would like to receive care in areas affected by COVID-19. For information on care, prescription drugs or other concerns, please call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

The Lake County Veterans Service Office provides information and essential forms online at bit.ly/LC-VeteransServices. For information about compensation and pension benefits, veterans and their families may contact the Department of Veterans Affairs via phone at 1-800-827-1000.

“The decision to move to virtual services was made in the interest of protecting the health, safety and welfare of our veterans, their families and staff and is consistent with recent decisions made by the Veterans Benefits Administration and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs,” said Lake County Manager Jeff Cole.