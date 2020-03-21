Search
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Staff Report
Villages restaurants’ dining rooms shut down following governor’s order

Restaurant owners in The Villages were busy closing down their dining rooms Friday afternoon after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered them to do so.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

What will The Villages shut down next?

A Village of McClure resident asks what The Villages will shut down next in the wake of the fiasco at the swimming pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

President Trump has handled pandemic masterfully

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers praise for President Trump, who he says has done a masterful job of managing America’s response to COVID-19.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

John Wendell “Jack” Hill

Jack Hill enjoyed golfing, trips in the R.V., excursions with the Mustang Club, and poker with his neighbors. He also belonged to the Kentucky Club.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Music legend Kenny Rogers delighted fans on stage in The Villages

Music legend Kenny Rogers, who has died at age 81, in recent years brought his magic to the stages at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center.

When he performed at The Sharon in 2017, Rogers was recovering from recent knee surgery.

Kenny Rogers sings in 2017 at The Sharon.

He walked with a slow gait and was feeling some pain. His voice was a bit hoarse and he spent most of the evening sitting on a stool near center stage. One performance crystalized this concert and it was ‘Lucille,’” Villages-News.com Entertainment writer Tony Violanti reported of the Jan. 20, 2017 concert.

“That song changed my life,” Rogers said, just as he was about to sing. Then, during the opening lines, Rogers had trouble with the lyrics.

That’s when the fans stepped in. As he came to the famous chorus, “You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille,” the audience suddenly turned into a choir. Before, long, just about everyone was singing right along with Mr. Rogers.

It was that kind of night, where the past memories and sounds of Rogers’ remarkable career, echoed with love, acceptance and appreciation into the present.

Villagers were thrilled to have the chart-topping artist perform here.

“Everybody ages, but he’s still magic,” fan Dawn Vello said after his 2017 concert. “Nobody stays the same forever. But nobody tells a story in a song like Kenny Rogers. He may be older, but he’s still Kenny Rogers.”

Rogers also performed in 2014 at Savannah Center.

The legendary Kenny Rogers wowed the crowd in 2014 at Savannah Center.

Rogers passed away Friday night at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.

Staff Report

News

Premier Medical Associates puts out plea for Coronavirus testing swabs

Premier Medical Associates in The Villages is in desperate need of swabs for Coronavirus testing.
News

Governor promises ‘high volume testing’ by golf cart in The Villages

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday promised “high volume testing” by golf cart in The Villages.
Opinions

Opinions

They are in for a big shock

Need a little escapism from the dire news of the day? Columnist Barry Evans offers the perfect tonic.
Crime

Crime

Woman claiming to have Coronavirus arrested after coughing in paramedic’s face

A woman claiming to have the Coronavirus was arrested after coughing in a paramedic’s face.
Crime

Wildwood police searching for beer bandits who ripped off Oxford Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are asking for help in nabbing two beer bandits who hit the Wawa in Oxford recently.
