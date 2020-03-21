Reopen the pools with signup times

To the Editor:

The powers that be, expected the community to police itself at the pools and only have 10 people at a time. That was hopeless in this “Hurrah for me, to Hell with you,” society. I suggest that they reopen pools and have people sign up just like they do with golf times.

I realize they’d have to have someone to monitor this at each pool, but it might work. It could be costly but they could at least open some of the pools. It’s getting really hot outside and that is getting some people “hot under the collar.”

I never stay at the pool longer than an hour so that would suit me. Just a suggestion. I feel really sorry for the folks that came here for a month or two, as a vacation and now have nothing to do but play golf.

Fran Kennedy

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens