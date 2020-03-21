Stonecrester arrested after attempting to stock up on bacon and beef jerky

A Stonecrester was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal bacon and beef jerky at a local Publix.

Valerie Jo Marra, 58, who lives at 11715SE 17th Loop at the gated community in Summerfield, was arrested Thursday morning after attempting to steal multiple packs of bacon and beef jerky from the Publix grocery store in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. She had accumulated two cartloads of merchandise and attempted to leave the store without paying for the items.

A store employee confronted Marra and asked for a receipt. She left the carts and began to walk away.

The merchandise totaled $999.64.

Police found Marra, who has numerous previous theft convictions, sitting on a bench at a nearby Bealls Outlet.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $6,000.

In 2016, Marra was arrested after illegally entering a man’s vehicle while it was parked at a Darrell’s Diner in Summerfield.