Search
Home Letters to the Editor
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Letters to the Editor
83.2 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Villages restaurants’ dining rooms shut down following governor’s order

Restaurant owners in The Villages were busy closing down their dining rooms Friday afternoon after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered them to do so.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

The response to closed pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident takes issue with Villagers who have been “harassing” Recreation Department employees over the decision to close the swimming pools.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villagers who followed the rules were punished with pool closures

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that Villagers who followed the rules were punished when the pools were closed.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Dr. Samuel Herbert Rosalsky

Sam Rosalsky was a member of the New York Choral Society, Rutgers Glee Club, Rutgers University Choir, KC Productions, Village Voices, Brothers In Song, and numerous other theatrical groups.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Read More Business

The response to closed pools

To the Editor:

To the residents that aren’t happy about the pool closures in The Villages: the recreation administration customer service workers that many of you have called to curse at, complain, and hang up on, have absolutely no control over these closures.
The staff, who I know very well, have other important things to do rather than take harassment phone calls from angry Villagers. Residents need to understand that this is for their own well being. No amount of complaining will open the pools back up, stop calling customer service and find something better to do with your time.

Donna Shaw
The Villages

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Villagers who followed the rules were punished with pool closures

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that Villagers who followed the rules were punished when the pools were closed.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Reopen the pools with signup times

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea for reopening the swimming pools in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What will The Villages shut down next?

A Village of McClure resident asks what The Villages will shut down next in the wake of the fiasco at the swimming pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Trump has handled pandemic masterfully

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers praise for President Trump, who he says has done a masterful job of managing America’s response to COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Pool monitors have been falling down on the job

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident claims the problems at the swimming pools in The Villages can be traced back to pool monitors not doing their job.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Latest Posts

Letters to the Editor

The response to closed pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident takes issue with Villagers who have been “harassing” Recreation Department employees over the decision to close the swimming pools.
Read more
Obituaries

Dr. Samuel Herbert Rosalsky

Sam Rosalsky was a member of the New York Choral Society, Rutgers Glee Club, Rutgers University Choir, KC Productions, Village Voices, Brothers In Song, and numerous other theatrical groups.
Read more
Obituaries

Anthony Joseph Aquilino

Anthony Aquilino loved to play tennis. He played for 30 years and taught many people to play. He also enjoyed playing shuffleboard and bocce.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villagers who followed the rules were punished with pool closures

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that Villagers who followed the rules were punished when the pools were closed.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Premier Medical Associates puts out plea for Coronavirus testing swabs

Premier Medical Associates in The Villages is in desperate need of swabs for Coronavirus testing.
Read more
News

Governor promises ‘high volume testing’ by golf cart in The Villages

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday promised “high volume testing” by golf cart in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

We must take care of each other during this terrifying time in history

We are living in an unprecedented time with the fear of a potentially deadly disease hanging over our heads – and we must all go the extra mile to take care of each other.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Woman claiming to have Coronavirus arrested after coughing in paramedic’s face

A woman claiming to have the Coronavirus was arrested after coughing in a paramedic’s face.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police searching for beer bandits who ripped off Oxford Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are asking for help in nabbing two beer bandits who hit the Wawa in Oxford recently.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,294FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,101FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
83.2 ° F
86 °
80.6 °
51 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °

Follow us on Instagram