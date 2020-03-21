The response to closed pools

To the Editor:

To the residents that aren’t happy about the pool closures in The Villages: the recreation administration customer service workers that many of you have called to curse at, complain, and hang up on, have absolutely no control over these closures.

The staff, who I know very well, have other important things to do rather than take harassment phone calls from angry Villagers. Residents need to understand that this is for their own well being. No amount of complaining will open the pools back up, stop calling customer service and find something better to do with your time.

Donna Shaw

The Villages