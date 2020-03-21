Villagers who followed the rules were punished with pool closures

To the Editor:

Pools have been closed because of crowding.

Supposedly there was only supposed to be 10 people in the pool at a time. Recently, at Churchill Recreation Center there were 39 people in the pool and it was also happening at other family pools also. If the rule was only 10 people in the pool why didn’t the person at the desk of the recreation center check ID’s and ensure that the rule was followed? Instead every pool was closed including the adult neighborhood pools which isn’t fair to those of us that go there so we can avoid the mobs of kids at the family pools. This blank punishment is not fair.

The adult pool users follow all the rules that are posted and to have the adult pools closed was wrong.

Bonnie Lesando

Village of Belvedere