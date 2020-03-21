Villages of Parkwood woman to answer in court after alleged theft of sunglasses

A Villages of Parkwood woman will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of sunglasses and other merchandise at Kohl’s.

Gina Marie Kradzinski, 47, has been ordered to appear in Lake County Court on Tuesday to answer to a charge of theft in the March 10 incident. It is not clear whether that court date will take place due to the Coronavirus and its impact on public services.

Kradzinski took merchandise into a fitting room at the store and concealed it in a bag, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She allegedly tried to walk out of the store with two pair of sunglasses, some men’s Nike socks, a T-shirt and a pair of boys’ shorts.

The arrest report noted she was “polite and cooperative” with police. The Philadelphia, Pa. native was also banned from all Kohl’s stores.