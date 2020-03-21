Search
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Villages-News Editorial
Villages restaurants’ dining rooms shut down following governor’s order

Restaurant owners in The Villages were busy closing down their dining rooms Friday afternoon after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered them to do so.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

What will The Villages shut down next?

A Village of McClure resident asks what The Villages will shut down next in the wake of the fiasco at the swimming pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

President Trump has handled pandemic masterfully

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers praise for President Trump, who he says has done a masterful job of managing America’s response to COVID-19.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

John Wendell “Jack” Hill

Jack Hill enjoyed golfing, trips in the R.V., excursions with the Mustang Club, and poker with his neighbors. He also belonged to the Kentucky Club.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
We must take care of each other during this terrifying time in history

We are living in an unprecedented time with the fear of a potentially deadly disease hanging over our heads.

We’re afraid of the unknown – stress levels are high – and every day we find out something new and staggering about the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. There’s no vaccine and treatments pretty much depend on the severity of the symptoms. And the scariest thing – seniors and those with underlying medical issues face a higher risk of serious illness and death from the virus.

So far, 563 people in the Sunshine State have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Six of those live in the tri-county area, with one residing in Lady Lake just outside the walls of The Villages. That alarming news surely hits home to just about every resident of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Health officials have been very clear about the best defenses against the Coronavirus – wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid others when sick and stay home, and practice social distancing. In fact, we’re told to go so far as to avoid being in groups of 10 or more people and to stay six feet apart from each other.

That need for social distancing has led to many things that have disrupted our lives. Restaurant dining rooms where we enjoy socializing and breaking bread together have been closed. Bars and nightclubs have been shut down. Indoor activities at recreation centers are canceled, town square entertainment has been eliminated, fitness clubs are closed, softball is on hold and many government meetings aren’t taking place. The list goes on and on.

COVID-19 also has created shortages in stores, and as often happens in fearful situations, people are hoarding a variety of grocery items. Toilet paper is impossible to find. The milk shelves are bare. And potatoes are scarce.

The dining room area at Chick-fil-A in The Villages was roped off last week after the eatery reacted to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in dealing with the Coronavirus.

As we move forward in the age of the Coronavirus, we’re hoping that Floridians will calm down and stop purchasing items in bulk when it’s not necessary. There’s no reason whatsoever for shortages in items like toilet paper. If everyone continued to make purchases like they normally do, that would be one less thing for all of us to worry about. The same goes for milk, potatoes, lunchmeat, paper towels, etc.

Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Villagers last week for practicing social distancing and taking the virus seriously. We agree with him that many residents are doing exactly what they need to do. But we’ve seen some who have crowded together after warnings were issued. And we’re aware of situations where large groups of residents were recently in Villages swimming pools after the 10-or-less rule was made quite clear.

Unfortunately, when the pool limits were ignored, officials had no choice but to shut them down. Signs had been posted warning residents of the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention limiting groups to 10 people. But that didn’t stop a group of 39 people – including many children – from cramming into the Churchill Family Pool in close quarters. It also didn’t stop 24 people – again, children included – from using the Ashland Pool or the packed conditions at the Village of Fenney pool.

Signs at swimming pools in The Villages warned against more than 10 participants.

Some residents were upset when the recreation department closed the pools, but they had no one to blame but those who refused to follow the rules. Personal responsibility would have eliminated the closures and we applaud those who made the decision to do the right thing while trying to protect Villagers from the fast-spreading virus.

Coronavirus testing was taking place last week at Premier Medical Associates in The Villages, located at 1580 Santa Barbara Blvd. near UF Health The Villages Hospital.

Going forward, we’re hoping that residents who are frustrated by the many closures, cancelations and postponements will support the painful decisions people like our president, governor, medical experts, Villages officials and business owners have been forced to make. Closing businesses and limiting their capabilities leads to layoffs and shutdowns. But the alternative – thousands of very ill people and the potential for many of them to die – isn’t one any of us wants to face. So, let’s remember that those folks simply are doing their best to follow the guidelines put forth by some of the top minds in the medical world to keep us all healthy and safe.

We’d also ask every Villager and tri-county resident to find ways to help others during this difficult time. Go the extra mile to assist your neighbors. Take a moment to check in with family members and friends. And do whatever is necessary to provide support to those in need as we all work together to navigate this daunting time in history.

Villages-News Editorial

Crime

Crime

Woman claiming to have Coronavirus arrested after coughing in paramedic’s face

A woman claiming to have the Coronavirus was arrested after coughing in a paramedic’s face.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police searching for beer bandits who ripped off Oxford Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are asking for help in nabbing two beer bandits who hit the Wawa in Oxford recently.
Read more
