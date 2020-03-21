Wildwood police officers join with Lowe’s staff to refurbish residence

Officers from the Wildwood Police Department joined with personnel from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Trailwinds Village this past Tuesday to refurbish a local home.

A Wildwood resident had owned the home for 70 years and was selected for the improvement project by members of the police department. The volunteers painted the residence and installed security lighting and a new door.

The police department hopes to continue the improvement program to assist other senior residents in the city and to “show that our community can come together to do great things,” according to the agency’s Facebook page.