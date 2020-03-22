Belvedere library will be closed through April 11 as libraries adjust hours

The Villages Public Library at Belvedere will be closed on Tuesday, March 24 through April 11.

Any items on hold at this library will be moved for pickup at The Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza. Library materials may still be returned to the book drops while the library is closed.

Beginning Monday, March 23 through April 11, all Sumter County libraries will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. p.m., Monday through Saturday. Any card renewals for expired cards may be renewed over the phone by calling (352) 689-4567 during open hours.

For additional questions email reference@sumterlibrary.org.