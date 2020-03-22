Fifth Sumter County resident tests positive for COVID-19 as state tops 1,000 mark

A fifth Sumter County resident – the 15th in the tri-county area – has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as the total number of patients in the state topped the 1,000 mark.

The latest patient is a woman and it’s not believed that her case is travel related. Neither her identity nor where she lives in the county has been released, as that personal information is protected for anyone who is being monitored, has pending tests results or has tested negative for the virus.

The age range of the five Sumter County patients is 66-71, with an average age of 68. The first Sumter County patient was diagnosed at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.

Six cases – five men and a woman who lives in the Lady Lake Mobile Home Park – have been reported in Lake County. Three of those have been identified as travel related, while the other three patients aren’t believed to have traveled abroad. The age range of the Lake County residents is 26 to 80, with the average age being 53.

Four patients – three women and a man – also have been identified in Marion County. The age range is 40 to 68, with an average age of 54. Three of the cases are travel-related and it’s unknown if one of the patients recently had traveled either domestically or abroad.

All told, the state of Florida is now reporting 1,007 seven cases of the Coronavirus. Of those, 937 are Florida residents and 70 are non-residents. Also, 13 Floridians have died from the virus and 1,147 are being monitored.

On Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said there have been close to 8,000 negative test results statewide.

“The vast, vast majority of people are testing negative for this,” he said during a press conference in Miami as vehicles behind him made their way through a drive-through testing site. “This is an issue we’ve got to deal with. It’s serious, but it’s something that still at this point, the vast, vast majority of people are testing negative,” added DeSantis, who is scheduled to be in The Villages on Monday for the opening of a testing site at The Villages Polo Fields.