Hospitalized Villager tests positive for Coronavirus as wife self-quarantines

A hospitalized Villager has tested positive for the Coronavirus as his wife has self-quarantined at their home.

Tony Perry, 67, of the Village of Monarch Grove, was diagnosed Sunday with COVID-19. He is a patient at Leesburg Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

He was suffering a fever and dry cough when his wife, Susan, at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday took him to the new emergency facility operated by UF Health The Villages Hospital across State Road 44 from Brownwood.

Susan Perry has had a long career as a critical care nurse. She and her husband of 25 years met and married in the U.S. Air Force. She continues to work as a medical professional at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Perry on Sunday received news that her husband had tested negative for COVID-19. A few hours later she heard the opposite – the test was positive.

She has been communicating by phone with her husband, because she is self-quarantined.

The couple had recently traveled to the Boston area for a family visit.

She described herself as “sad and worried.”

The silver lining is the care they have received from their Monarch Grove neighbors. They have offered food and prayers for the couple, who moved here in October.