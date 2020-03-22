Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ticketed after crash sends woman to hospital

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy has been ticketed after a crash on State Road 44 in Wildwood sent a woman to the hospital.

Deputy Carl Wayne Dunlap, 49, had been driving a marked 2011 Ford Crown Victoria patrol vehicle at 4:42 p.m. Friday on State Road 44 near County Road 231, between GatorWorld Parks of Florida and the Pilot Travel Center at Interstate 75, when he spotted a woman walking along the roadway after she experienced car trouble, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputy Dunlap had been traveling in the outside lane of traffic when he attempted to move to the inside lane to check on the woman. When he was changing lanes, he pulled into the path of a 2002 Ford Escape driven by 56-year-old Timothy Neal Witt of Lecanto. Witt, who had been traveling in the same direction of the patrol car, tried to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

A trailer being towed by the vehicle Witt was driving struck the female pedestrian, identified as 56-year-old Monique Herbert St. Romain of Lake Panasoffkee. Her car had broken down, she did not have a cell phone and she was walking to obtain assistance. She was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered when she was struck by the trailer.

Deputy Dunlap was ticketed for making an improper lane change.