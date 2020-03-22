[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Staff Report
The Villages

Top Story

News

Hospitalized Villager tests positive for Coronavirus as wife self-quarantines

A hospitalized Villager has tested positive for Coronavirus as his wife has self-quarantined at their home.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

The Developer needs to help, too!

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, challenges the Developer to help restaurant operators facing a crisis due to the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

We need masks and gloves for nurses and doctors

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident is challenging our president and congressman to show real leadership on the COVID-19 crisis.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Anthony Joseph Aquilino

Anthony Aquilino loved to play tennis. He played for 30 years and taught many people to play. He also enjoyed playing shuffleboard and bocce.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Sumter School Board unveils locations for students to pick up meals

The Sumter County School Board has announced a plan to provide breakfast and lunch for students in need during closures caused by the Coronavirus.

Beginning Monday, March 23, the meals will be available for pickup every weekday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Wildwood Elementary: 300 Huey Street
  • Royal Park: 9750 NE 6th Blvd.
  • Moreland Park (Church): 3844 County Road 230
  • Miona Lake Golf Club 5473 County Road 122
  • Lake Panasoffkee Elementary: 790 County Road 482N
  • Marsh Bend Outlet Park: 3100 County Road 413
  • Sumterville Park: 2427 County Road 522
  • Coleman City Hall: 3502 E. Warm Springs Ave
  • South Sumter High School: 706 N Main St.
  • Nobleton/Boat Ramp: 7674 County Road 647
  • Croom Store: 4120 County Road 656
  • Webster Elem: 349 Market Blvd.
  • Tarrytown (Linden Church): 4319 County Road 772
  • Center Hill Police Department: 94 Virginia Ave.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

The search for drugs to treat COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin examines the race to find a drug to treat COVID-19.
Crime

Crime

Villages of Parkwood woman to answer in court after alleged theft of sunglasses

A Villages of Parkwood woman will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of sunglasses and other merchandise at Kohl’s.
Crime

Employee at Miller’s Ale House arrested on probation violation warrants

An employee at the new Miller’s Ale House restaurant was arrested on multiple probation violation warrants.
Follow us on Instagram