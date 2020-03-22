Sumter School Board unveils locations for students to pick up meals

The Sumter County School Board has announced a plan to provide breakfast and lunch for students in need during closures caused by the Coronavirus.
Beginning Monday, March 23, the meals will be available for pickup every weekday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the following locations:
- Wildwood Elementary: 300 Huey Street
- Royal Park: 9750 NE 6th Blvd.
- Moreland Park (Church): 3844 County Road 230
- Miona Lake Golf Club 5473 County Road 122
- Lake Panasoffkee Elementary: 790 County Road 482N
- Marsh Bend Outlet Park: 3100 County Road 413
- Sumterville Park: 2427 County Road 522
- Coleman City Hall: 3502 E. Warm Springs Ave
- South Sumter High School: 706 N Main St.
- Nobleton/Boat Ramp: 7674 County Road 647
- Croom Store: 4120 County Road 656
- Webster Elem: 349 Market Blvd.
- Tarrytown (Linden Church): 4319 County Road 772
- Center Hill Police Department: 94 Virginia Ave.