Sunday, March 22, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Top Story

News

Town squares ghostly as closings spreading beyond restaurants

Town squares in The Villages have become ghostly as Coronavirus closings have spread beyond restaurants.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

The Developer needs to help, too!

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, challenges the Developer to help restaurant operators facing a crisis due to the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

We need masks and gloves for nurses and doctors

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, is challenging our president and Congressman to show real leadership on the COVID-19 crisis.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Dr. Samuel Herbert Rosalsky

Sam Rosalsky was a member of the New York Choral Society, Rutgers Glee Club, Rutgers University Choir, KC Productions, Village Voices, Brothers In Song, and numerous other theatrical groups.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Town squares ghostly as closings spreading beyond restaurants

Town squares in The Villages have become ghostly as Coronavirus closings have spread beyond restaurants.

Starbucks, at the heart of Lake Sumter Landing, has shut down “temporarily” and the exterior tables and chairs have been removed. Villagers in search of a Sunday Frappuccino were disappointed to find a note on the door at Starbucks, to find they are “working to re-open our store as quickly as possible.”

The outdoor tables and chairs have been removed at Starbucks at Lake Sumter Landing.

Next door, the Dana Tyler jewelry store has also closed due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus. The Dana Tyler corporate office made a decision to close the stores across the country and customers are being encouraged to shop online.

The Dana Tyler jewelry store has closed at Lake Sumter Landing.

Even Properties of The Villages, which provides the lifeblood of home sales, on Saturday made the decision to close its doors to foot traffic. A representative of Properties of The Villages was manning a table Sunday morning at the office at Lake Sumter Landing.

Properties of The Villages at Lake Sumter Landing is no longer open to foot traffic.

One of the few survivors at the square is Panera, which had bright signs at the door letting passersby know they are open for business, even if it’s only takeout.

Panera at Lake Sumter Landing wanted potential customers to know it is open for business.

Spring break usually brings families and grandchildren to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Easter is on the horizon and usually marks the annual peak of grandchildren in The Villages. However, there is no foreseeable opportunity for grabbing an ice cream with the grandchildren at Haagen-Dazs at Lake Sumter Landing or Kilwins at Spanish Springs Town Square. Both have temporarily closed their doors.

Kilwins at Spanish Springs is closed.

“We will be closed until this crisis ends,” reads a sign on the door at Kilwins.

Although Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decree closing restaurant still permits take-out service, many at Spanish Springs Town Square apparently don’t see that as a viable option.

The Haagen-Dazs ice cream shop is closed at Lake Sumter Landing.

This sign is on the door at Haagen-Dazs.

Amerikano’s Grille, McCalls Tavern, Margarita Republic and World of Beer all have signs up indicating they will be closed anywhere from two weeks until April 1.

The opportunity to grab a warm bag of popcorn at any of the Citizens First Bank locations ended last week when the bank announced its switch to drive-up service and the closing of its lobbies.

Chico’s, Soma and other shops at Spanish Springs Town Square are also closed.

Chico’s is closed at Spanish Springs.

Meanwhile, the eerily Maoist AM-640 WVLG plays from speakers at the squares, praising the warm sunny weather and the oldies.

Live music at the squares ended this past Tuesday.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

News

Governor promises drive-through COVID-19 testing ‘Villages style’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising drive-through COVID-19 testing “Villages style” and it appears ready to take place at The Villages Polo Fields.
News

Four Sumter County residents now suffering from Coronavirus

Four Sumter County residents have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, with four others in Lake County and two in Marion County.
News

District manager offers video update on status of Coronavirus precautions in The Villages

District Manager Richard Baier has released a video offering an update on precautions in place in The Villages due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus. You can watch it here.
Crime

Villages of Parkwood woman to answer in court after alleged theft of sunglasses

A Villages of Parkwood woman will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of sunglasses and other merchandise at Kohl’s.
Crime

Employee at Miller’s Ale House arrested on probation violation warrants

An employee at the new Miller’s Ale House restaurant was arrested on multiple probation violation warrants.
Crime

Stonecrester arrested after attempting to stock up on bacon and beef jerky

A Stonecrester was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal bacon and beef jerky at a local Publix.
News

Wildwood police officers join with Lowe’s staff to refurbish residence

Wildwood police officers joined with personnel from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at Trailwinds Village this past Tuesday to refurbish a local home.
News

Governor promises drive-through COVID-19 testing ‘Villages style’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising drive-through COVID-19 testing “Villages style” and it appears ready to take place at The Villages Polo Fields.
News

Four Sumter County residents now suffering from Coronavirus

Four Sumter County residents have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, with four others in Lake County and two in Marion County.
Photos

Opinions

Opinions

The search for drugs to treat COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin examines the race to find a drug to treat COVID-19.
Crime

Crime

Villages of Parkwood woman to answer in court after alleged theft of sunglasses

A Villages of Parkwood woman will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of sunglasses and other merchandise at Kohl’s.
Crime

Employee at Miller’s Ale House arrested on probation violation warrants

An employee at the new Miller’s Ale House restaurant was arrested on multiple probation violation warrants.
