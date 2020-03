To the Editor:

I read, with total disbelief, the Letter to the Editor about how masterfully Trump has and is handling the COVID-19 pandemic!

I think Trump had some good ideas in the past, but he has bumbled through this crisis as well as many other serious situations. His lies are countless and in this situation his lies are dangerous and damaging. This is not a matter of Trump hating, it is seeing his handling for what it is – totally inept!

Syd Tenenbaum

Village of St. James