Sunday, March 22, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Top Story

News

Hospitalized Villager tests positive for Coronavirus as wife self-quarantines

A hospitalized Villager has tested positive for the Coronavirus as his wife has self-quarantined at their home.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

The Developer needs to help, too!

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, challenges the Developer to help restaurant operators facing a crisis due to the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

We need masks and gloves for nurses and doctors

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident is challenging our president and congressman to show real leadership on the COVID-19 crisis.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff's deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Anthony Joseph Aquilino

Anthony Aquilino loved to play tennis. He played for 30 years and taught many people to play. He also enjoyed playing shuffleboard and bocce.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Villagers raising money to try to help out-of-work restaurant workers

Villagers are raising money to try to help restaurant workers out of work due to concerns about the Coronavirus.

“The goal behind this fund-raising endeavor is to provide financial support to restaurant hourly employees in The Villages and close surrounding areas of the Villages. Because of the Coronavirus most of the staff is laid off until further notice,” said Stan Swies, of the Village of Palo Alto.

Stan Swies of the Village of Palo Alto

Swies, who is best known for his dressing up as President Trump, promised that “100 percent of the money donated will be divided equally amongst the workers identified by a group of people that includes restaurant managers.”

He said the money will be targeted toward those who really need help. 

Please remember that we need these people back after this crisis. We are now spending a lot less on eating out and they are making nothing,” Swies said. 

He also called on the Developer of The Villages to lend a hand.

“I tried to get to the people that run the leasing department in The Villages, hoping we could get some support from the Morse family in this fund-raiser, with no luck. They took my name and assured me someone would contact me with no call. Other landlords in Florida are telling their restaurant leasing customers not to pay their rent in April but to give it to the workers,” Swies said.

To lend a hand to this effort, visit the GoFundMe page.

Opinions

Opinions

The search for drugs to treat COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin examines the race to find a drug to treat COVID-19.
Crime

Crime

Villages of Parkwood woman to answer in court after alleged theft of sunglasses

A Villages of Parkwood woman will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of sunglasses and other merchandise at Kohl's.
Crime

Employee at Miller's Ale House arrested on probation violation warrants

An employee at the new Miller's Ale House restaurant was arrested on multiple probation violation warrants.
