Villages chain stores remain on altered hours but offer times for senior shoppers

Large chain stores that offer groceries and pharmacy services in The Villages are continuing to operate on reduced hours in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Publix, with stores at Spanish Springs, Spanish Plaines, Southern Trace, Colony Cottage, Mulberry Grove, Lake Deaton and Grand Traverse Plaza, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Stores and pharmacies also will exclusively host customers 65 and older on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m.

Winn-Dixie stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Seniors are welcome to shop from 8-9 a.m. Monday through Friday. The three Winn-Dixies located in The Villages are located in the La Plaza Grande shopping center near Spanish Springs Town Square, Lake Sumter Landing and the Pinellas Plaza in Wildwood.

Wal-Mart Supercenters, which offer groceries and pharmaceutical services, are open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. On every Tuesday through April 28, stores will offer a special hour of shopping time for those 60 years of age and older. Pharmacies and vision centers also will be open during that time, which begins one hour before regular operating hours.

The Wal-Mart Supercenters located in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown are at 4085 Wedgewood Lane, 17961 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Summerfield and 2501 Citrus Blvd. in Leesburg. A Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market also is located in The Villages at the Sarasota Plaza off County Road 466 near the Colony Cottage Shopping Center.

The Target store, located at 716 N U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in the Rolling Acres Plaza, is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The first hour every Wednesday is reserved for “vulnerable” customers – those who are elderly, suffering from medical conditions or pregnant.