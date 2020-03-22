We need masks and gloves for nurses and doctors

To the Editor:

I would feel a whole lot better if when President Trump signed the Defense Production Act, he had not followed up with a tweet that while he signed the act, he would only “invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future.” and “Hopefully there will be no need, but we are all in this TOGETHER!”

Yes, we are and that together includes our medical personnel who are on the front line. We need our president to implement this act, as FDR did in WWII. We need masks and gloves for those nurses and doctors, and VENTILATORS for OUR fellow citizens.

Rep. Webster, you need to speak up for this on all of our behalf. And, Mr. President, you are the only one who can call for full-throttle productions of these items and so many more that are needed NOW and will be needed in the months to come.

Kathy Hoffman

Haciendas of Mission Hills

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, is challenging our president and Congressman to show real leadership on the COVID-19 crisis.