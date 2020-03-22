Wildwood first local government to move meeting online due to COVID-19

The Wildwood Commission is the first local governmental body to move its meeting online due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-69 which permits local governments to hold meetings online, due to the state of emergency.

The Wildwood Commission at 7 p.m. Monday, March 23 will hold its session on GoToMeeting with Mayor Ed Wolf presiding from City Hall.

In Florida, governments and public officials must adhere to strict standards that guarantee “government in the sunshine.” The Sunshine Laws demand that public business is conducted out in the open.

GoToMeeting describes its service as “an online meeting, desktop sharing, and video conferencing software package that enables the user to meet with other computer users, customers, clients or colleagues via the Internet in real time.”

Some units of government already livestream their meetings while still offering a public gathering.