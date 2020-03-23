Critical medical supplies

To the Editor:

Gov. Cuomo said states are paying up to 10 times previous cost for mask, gowns, ventilators etc., and that New York is competing with other states for these supplies. It is a typical case of fragmented buyers competing for scarce supplies. He urged the federal government to take on this responsibility.

Of course, this is the model routinely used in countries with socialized medicine such as Sweden or Canada where one powerful buyer has the ability to negotiate price for medical supplies including pharmaceuticals, but this model also exists in the United States.

Currently the CDC negotiates the price for all vaccines used in state, county and city run vaccine programs. The states and local government draw from this contract and pay from their budgets. It would not be difficult to use this existing program to negotiate with buyers and the purchasing agents for the CDC are experts. They can develop models to allocate supplies to the states based on viral spread. This is not a step towards socialized medicine but rather a step to save lives and money.

Gene Guerrier

Village of Mallory Square