Monday, March 23, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Dog parks in The Villages will be closed due to Coronavirus

Dog parks in The Villages are shutting down part of the latest wave of closings due to the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

Safety overrules desire to swim

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the decision to close the swimming pools.
Letters to the Editor

Critical medical supplies

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea about purchasing medical supplies that could save lives and money.
Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

William D. Miller

William Miller was a retired high school math teacher who moved to The Villages in 1989 from New Castle, Pa.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Critical medical supplies

To the Editor:

Gov. Cuomo said states are paying up to 10 times previous cost for mask, gowns, ventilators etc., and that New York is competing with other states for these supplies. It is a typical case of fragmented buyers competing for scarce supplies. He urged the federal government to take on this responsibility.
Of course, this is the model routinely used in countries with socialized medicine such as Sweden or Canada where one powerful buyer has the ability to negotiate price for medical supplies including pharmaceuticals, but this model also exists in the United States.
Currently the CDC negotiates the price for all vaccines used in state, county and city run vaccine programs. The states and local government draw from this contract and pay from their budgets. It would not be difficult to use this existing program to negotiate with buyers and the purchasing agents for the CDC are experts. They can develop models to allocate supplies to the states based on viral spread. This is not a step towards socialized medicine but rather a step to save lives and money.

Gene Guerrier
Village of Mallory Square

 

