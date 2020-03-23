Search
Home News
Monday, March 23, 2020
Meta Minton
86.6 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Dog parks in The Villages will be closed due to Coronavirus

Dog parks in The Villages are shutting down part of the latest wave of closings due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Safety overrules desire to swim

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the decision to close the swimming pools.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Critical medical supplies

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea about purchasing medical supplies that could save lives and money.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

William D. Miller

William Miller was a retired high school math teacher who moved to The Villages in 1989 from New Castle, Pa.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Read More Business

Dog parks in The Villages will be closed due to Coronavirus

Dog parks in The Villages have been scheduled to shut down as of 8 p.m. Monday, March 23 as part of the latest wave of closings due to the Coronavirus.

All recreation centers are closing along with the Wilkerson Creek Playground at Lake Sumter Landing. Outside facilities at the recreation facilities remain open, with the exception of swimming pools, which were closed last week.

Tensions over dogs already run high in The Villages, where aesthetics and beauty are of utmost concern.

A Villager was ordered to remove this sign from her yard.

Closures in The Villages already have residents feeling squeezed with the shut down of swimming pools, movie theaters and the decision to pull the plug on nightly entertainment at the square.

The shut down of the dog parks will likely push owners to take their pets where resentment runs high – notably the postal stations. Residents who have have put signs in their yards pleading with pet owners to keep their dogs from doing their business previously have been ordered by Community Standards to remove the signs.

Let us know how you feel about this decision by submitting a Letter to the Editor.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Hospitalized Villager tests positive for Coronavirus as wife self-quarantines

A hospitalized Villager has tested positive for the Coronavirus as his wife has self-quarantined at their home.
Read more
News

Fifth Sumter County resident tests positive for COVID-19 as state tops 1,000 mark

A fifth Sumter County resident – the 15th in the tri-county area – has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as the total number of patients in the state topped the 1,000 mark.
Read more
News

Villagers raising money to try to help out-of-work restaurant workers

Villagers are raising money to try to help restaurant workers out of work due to concerns about the Coronavirus. We've got information on how you can help.
Read more
News

Coronavirus testing site at polo fields strictly for residents of The Villages

A large-scale Coronavirus testing site that’s opening Monday morning in The Villages won’t be available to thousands of seniors – the most at-risk group – who live outside the walls of the mega-retirement community.
Read more
News

Life in The Villages in the age of the Coronavirus

Villagers are making adjustments to their daily lives in the age of the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ticketed after crash sends woman to hospital

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy has been ticketed after a crash on State Road 44 in Wildwood sent a woman to the hospital.
Read more
News

Wildwood first local government to move meeting online due to COVID-19

The Wildwood Commission is the first local governmental body to move its meeting online due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

Photos

Muhly Grass At Fenney Nature Trail After Rain Shower

This wet muhly grass was photographed at Fenney Nature Trail after a rain shower. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo! Share your local...
Read more
News

Dog parks in The Villages will be closed due to Coronavirus

Dog parks in The Villages are shutting down part of the latest wave of closings due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Safety overrules desire to swim

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the decision to close the swimming pools.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Critical medical supplies

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea about purchasing medical supplies that could save lives and money.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Hospitalized Villager tests positive for Coronavirus as wife self-quarantines

A hospitalized Villager has tested positive for the Coronavirus as his wife has self-quarantined at their home.
Read more
News

Fifth Sumter County resident tests positive for COVID-19 as state tops 1,000 mark

A fifth Sumter County resident – the 15th in the tri-county area – has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as the total number of patients in the state topped the 1,000 mark.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

If you want to help beat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood. We'll tell you how to book an appointment online.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Villages of Parkwood woman to answer in court after alleged theft of sunglasses

A Villages of Parkwood woman will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of sunglasses and other merchandise at Kohl’s.
Read more
Crime

Employee at Miller’s Ale House arrested on probation violation warrants

An employee at the new Miller’s Ale House restaurant was arrested on multiple probation violation warrants.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,349FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,119FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
broken clouds
86.6 ° F
91 °
83 °
40 %
2mph
75 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
89 °

Follow us on Instagram