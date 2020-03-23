Driver who admitted to smoking marijuana arrested after ignoring stop sign

A driver who admitted he had been smoking marijuana was arrested after ignoring a stop sign before pulling onto U.S. 301 in Wildwood.

Richard Joseph Demaso Jr., 29, of Weirsdale, had been at the wheel of a green Chevrolet Tahoe at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday and failed to come to a complete stop when pulling from Johnson Street onto U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When an officer approached the vehicle, he smelled the odor of burnt marijuana. Demaso admitted he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle in the morning and afternoon. He also admitted he had a pipe and a small amount of marijuana in the center console of the vehicle. The amount of marijuana weighed .3 grams.

Demaso was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $100 bond.