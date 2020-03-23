Search
Monday, March 23, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Sumter COVID-19 cases jump to eight as DeSantis targets flights from New York area

On a day when Gov. Ron DeSantis was in The Villages to open a new testing site and later vowed to restrict travelers from the New York area, three more Sumter County residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Safety overrules desire to swim

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the decision to close the swimming pools.
Letters to the Editor

Critical medical supplies

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea about purchasing medical supplies that could save lives and money.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

William D. Miller

William Miller was a retired high school math teacher who moved to The Villages in 1989 from New Castle, Pa.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Governor welcomes non-Villagers to take part in COVID-19 testing at polo fields

The first day of COVID-19 testing kicked off at The Villages Polo Fields on Monday morning amid a visit from Gov. Ron DeSantis, an announcement that the majority of the samples are being conducted for research and a huge policy change – non-Villagers are now welcome to participate in the UF Health-led effort.

DeSantis addressed the plan shortly after 10:30 a.m. as golf carts and vehicles continually drove behind him, apparently heading to the testing lines. He made it quite clear that those who live outside the walls of the mega-retirement community are allowed to take part in the testing effort, which is a complete reversal from information that was put out Sunday.

Testing for the COVID-19 virus and for future research on the disease got under way at The Villages Polo Fields on Monday morning.

In fact, the website where residents are told to find out if they’re eligible for testing – https://ufhealthcovid.com/ – even removed the language saying it was restricted to Villagers, though it still encourages participation via golf cart.

DeSantis said there are two forms of testing taking place at the polo fields, which is being conducted by medical personnel and students from UF Health and the Developer-owned Villages Health. UF Health has a partnership with The Villages and also owns the hospitals in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and Leesburg.

The first is the standard clinical test for those who are showing symptoms and have been recommended after answering a questionnaire on the website. The other portion, which encompasses the vast majority of the testing, will focus on research and is being conducted with supplies and test kits provided by UF’s Infectious Disease Lab. Those haven’t yet received approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the agency’s website says.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at The Villages Polo Fields on Monday morning to officially open the new COVID-19 testing site in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

DeSantis said 2,000 samples – 400 a day – will be collected through Friday, March 27. Of those, 1,400-1,600 will be collected for research purposes, while the remaining samples will be in the clinical category.

“If you do not meet even broad screening criteria to have your sample clinically tested, you can still elect to have your sample tested by a separate UF-developed test for COVID,” he said. “That will go into research to be able to determine how prevalent COVID-19 is among asymptomatic individuals. This will give us some data on that.”

DeSantis said the drive-through site will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of this week, when staff members will reassess the hours of operation and the need for additional testing. He said all of the tests will be analyzed at UF’s lab and results will be delivered within 24 hours.

“The more data and facts that we can apply to this, the better I think the measures will be to protect people,” DeSantis said. “In the absence of facts, I think people are forced to kind of go on assumptions. And those assumptions may be wrong.”

Villagers and other area residents stand a chance of getting tested for the Coronavirus after completing requirements through a UF Health website.

DeSantis also said he wasn’t surprised when Florida broke the 1,000 mark in COVID-19 cases on Sunday night because testing has been greatly expanded over the past week alone. He said initially those who tested positive had a hospitalization rate of about 40 percent, but that’s since dropped to under 20 percent.

Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said he had been in conversations with Villages officials throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he realizes the screenings, closures of businesses, cancellations of events and social distancing have been tough on the senior population like those in The Villages who are enjoying their “golden” years, but he said it’s the “best way” to protect them.

Moskowitz also directed a message to the younger generations, many of whom haven’t appeared to take the COVID-19 outbreak seriously and even have complained about their spring breaks being canceled because of it.

Villagers in golf carts took advantage Monday of drive-through testing for the Coronavirus at The Villages Polo Fields.

“You can ruin somebody’s life here at The Villages if you don’t social distance from our elderly population,” he said. “If you’re not feeling well, stay home. Heed the warnings, listen to the guidance and do the screening.”

He also encouraged them to take care of their elderly neighbors during this difficult time.

“Call them, see what they need and drop the supplies outside their door,” he said. “You can be a hero by making sure that we’re taking care of the elderly.”

DeSantis’ visit came one day after it was revealed that 67-year-old Villager Tony Perry is hospitalized in Leesburg with the Coronavirus. His wife, Susan, a medical professional at the University of South Florida in Tampa and a former critical care nurse in the U.S. Air Force, is self-quarantined at their Village of Monarch Grove home.

Villagers Tony and Susan Perry

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Opinions

Opinions

If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

If you want to help beat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood. We'll tell you how to book an appointment online.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.
Read more
Crime

Local tree service worker jailed after allegedly burglarizing woman’s car

A local tree service worker was jailed after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s car.
Read more
