If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

Many of us are feeling helpless as fighting the Coronavirus seems to be a frightening challenge.

Blood centers throughout the country are experiencing a significant drop in donations which is limiting the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be adequately replenished.

Blood is an essential part of the health care system and the need for blood is constant. In the United States, a patient is treated with a blood transfusion every two seconds. This is only possible through the generosity of our country’s volunteer blood donors. They are the heroes who make lifesaving treatment a reality.

Blood donors are needed now more than ever, but blood drives across the country are being canceled.

Blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow specific guidelines to ensure safe blood is available for patients at all times.

The FDA has reiterated that there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.

Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it. You can make an appointment to donate at https://www.oneblood.org/