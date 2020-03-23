Search
Monday, March 23, 2020
Villages-News Editorial
The Villages

Top Story

News

Hospitalized Villager tests positive for Coronavirus as wife self-quarantines

A hospitalized Villager has tested positive for the Coronavirus as his wife has self-quarantined at their home.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

The Developer needs to help, too!

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, challenges the Developer to help restaurant operators facing a crisis due to the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

We need masks and gloves for nurses and doctors

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident is challenging our president and congressman to show real leadership on the COVID-19 crisis.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff's deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Anthony Joseph Aquilino

Anthony Aquilino loved to play tennis. He played for 30 years and taught many people to play. He also enjoyed playing shuffleboard and bocce.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

Many of us are feeling helpless as fighting the Coronavirus seems to be a frightening challenge.

Blood centers throughout the country are experiencing a significant drop in donations which is limiting the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be adequately replenished.

Blood is an essential part of the health care system and the need for blood is constant. In the United States, a patient is treated with a blood transfusion every two seconds. This is only possible through the generosity of our country’s volunteer blood donors. They are the heroes who make lifesaving treatment a reality.

Blood donors are needed now more than ever, but blood drives across the country are being canceled.

Blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow specific guidelines to ensure safe blood is available for patients at all times.

The FDA has reiterated that there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.

Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it. You can make an appointment to donate at https://www.oneblood.org/

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Opinions

The search for drugs to treat COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin examines the race to find a drug to treat COVID-19.
Opinions

We must take care of each other during this terrifying time in history

We are living in an unprecedented time with the fear of a potentially deadly disease hanging over our heads – and we must all go the extra mile to take care of each other.
Opinions

They are in for a big shock

Need a little escapism from the dire news of the day? Columnist Barry Evans offers the perfect tonic.
Opinions

Bobbie Battista and cervical cancer

Bobbie Battista was one of the original CNN cable news anchors, starting in 1981 and continuing to broadcast there for 20 years. She died earlier this month of cervical cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on her life.
Opinions

Donald 'Hoax' Trump vs. Ed McGinty

Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, offers thoughts on Villager Ed McGinty and President Donald Trump.
Opinions

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 from other countries

Congressman Daniel Webster outlines additional steps being taken by the Trump Administration to reduce the exposure and spread of COVID-19 in our country.
Opinions

What can older adults do to reduce their risk of Coronavirus?

What can older adults do to reduce their risk of Coronavirus? We've got some answers from AARP.
Villages-News Editorial

Opinions

If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

If you want to help beat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood. We'll tell you how to book an appointment online.
News

News

News

Villagers raising money to try to help out-of-work restaurant workers

Villagers are raising money to try to help restaurant workers out of work due to concerns about the Coronavirus. We've got information on how you can help.
News

News

Opinions

Opinions

If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

If you want to help beat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood. We'll tell you how to book an appointment online.
Crime

Crime

Villages of Parkwood woman to answer in court after alleged theft of sunglasses

A Villages of Parkwood woman will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of sunglasses and other merchandise at Kohl’s.
Crime

Employee at Miller's Ale House arrested on probation violation warrants

An employee at the new Miller’s Ale House restaurant was arrested on multiple probation violation warrants.
