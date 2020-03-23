Local tree service worker jailed after allegedly burglarizing woman’s car

A local tree service worker was jailed after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s car.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called at 5:15 a.m. Saturday to the 33000 block of Picciola Drive in Fruitland Park after a woman heard someone banging on her front door. When she looked outside, she saw someone breaking into her out-of-town lady friend’s car.

A deputy was able to detain 21-year-old Robert Alan Goldsbury III of Summerfield.

Goldsbury, who works for R&J Tree Service in Summerfield, admitted he had been inside the vehicle, but said he was not a “thief” and did not take anything, according to an arrest report. He told the deputy he had been at the “wrong place, wrong time.”

Goldsbury was arrested on a charge of burglary and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.