[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]
Search
[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]
Home Crime
Monday, March 23, 2020
Meta Minton
86.6 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Non-toilet paper products could cause damage in The Villages

Villagers are warned that use of products other than toilet paper, could begin clogging and damaging the sewer systems in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Read More Headlines
[bsa_pro_ad_space id=3]

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Safety overrules desire to swim

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the decision to close the swimming pools.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Critical medical supplies

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea about purchasing medical supplies that could save lives and money.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Read more
[bsa_pro_ad_space id=3]

Obituaries

Obituaries

William D. Miller

William Miller was a retired high school math teacher who moved to The Villages in 1989 from New Castle, Pa.
Read more
Read More Obituaries
[bsa_pro_ad_space id=3]

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Read More Business
[bsa_pro_ad_space id=3]

Local tree service worker jailed after allegedly burglarizing woman’s car

Robert Alan Goldsbury III

A local tree service worker was jailed after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s car.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called at 5:15 a.m. Saturday to the 33000 block of Picciola Drive in Fruitland Park after a woman heard someone banging on her front door. When she looked outside, she saw someone breaking into her out-of-town lady friend’s car.

A deputy was able to detain 21-year-old Robert Alan Goldsbury III of Summerfield.

Goldsbury, who works for R&J Tree Service in Summerfield, admitted he had been inside the vehicle, but said he was not a “thief” and did not take anything, according to an arrest report. He told the deputy he had been at the “wrong place, wrong time.”

Goldsbury was arrested on a charge of burglary and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=2]

Related Articles

News

Non-toilet paper products could cause damage in The Villages

Villagers are warned that use of products other than toilet paper, could begin clogging and damaging the sewer systems in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with bloody nose

A man was arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with a bloody nose and shattering the windshield of her car.
Read more
News

Villager launches effort to feed Sumter County students during COVID-19 outbreak

A Villager who is a longtime volunteer at Wildwood Elementary School has launched an effort to help feed needy Sumter County students who are stuck at home because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Crime

Specialized strike team busts drug trafficking operation connected to Summerfield

Members of a specialized strike team have taken down two large-scale drug trafficking operations in Marion County – one of which involved a Summerfield residence.
Read more
Crime

Driver who admitted to smoking marijuana arrested after ignoring stop sign

A driver who admitted he had been smoking marijuana was arrested after ignoring a stop sign before pulling onto U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Dog parks in The Villages will be closed due to Coronavirus

Dog parks in The Villages are shutting down part of the latest wave of closings due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

News

Non-toilet paper products could cause damage in The Villages

Villagers are warned that use of products other than toilet paper, could begin clogging and damaging the sewer systems in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.
Read more
Crime

Local tree service worker jailed after allegedly burglarizing woman’s car

A local tree service worker was jailed after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s car.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with bloody nose

A man was arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with a bloody nose and shattering the windshield of her car.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.
Read more
Crime

Local tree service worker jailed after allegedly burglarizing woman’s car

A local tree service worker was jailed after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s car.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=3]

Opinions

Opinions

If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

If you want to help beat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood. We'll tell you how to book an appointment online.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.
Read more
Crime

Local tree service worker jailed after allegedly burglarizing woman’s car

A local tree service worker was jailed after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s car.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,349FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,119FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
broken clouds
86.6 ° F
91 °
83 °
40 %
2mph
75 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
89 °

Follow us on Instagram