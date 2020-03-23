Search
Home Crime
Monday, March 23, 2020
Meta Minton
86.6 F
The Villages

Top Story

Crime

Man arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with bloody nose

A man was arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with a bloody nose and shattering the windshield of her car.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Safety overrules desire to swim

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the decision to close the swimming pools.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Critical medical supplies

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea about purchasing medical supplies that could save lives and money.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

William D. Miller

William Miller was a retired high school math teacher who moved to The Villages in 1989 from New Castle, Pa.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Read More Business

Man arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with bloody nose

Jaylin Ricks

A man was arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with a bloody nose and shattering the windshield of her car.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called Saturday night to a home on Mathews Road in Lady Lake where a woman was holding her nose, which was bleeding, according to an arrest report. She said 23-year-old Jaylin Ricks had punched her “multiple times” in the face.

She said the she and Ricks had gotten into an argument over her refusal to give him a ride to Wildwood. Instead, she took him to a friend’s house on Mathews Road in Lady Lake. He took her phone and would not return it, the report said.

Ricks allegedly struck the woman in the face and began jumping on the hood of her car.

“The whole hood was dented in and the windshield was completely shattered,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. The damage to the car was estimated at $1,500.

Ricks began running around the yard with a large kitchen knife before deputies arrived and took him into custody.

He was arrested on charges of domestic battery and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Villager launches effort to feed Sumter County students during COVID-19 outbreak

A Villager who is a longtime volunteer at Wildwood Elementary School has launched an effort to help feed needy Sumter County students who are stuck at home because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Crime

Specialized strike team busts drug trafficking operation connected to Summerfield

Members of a specialized strike team have taken down two large-scale drug trafficking operations in Marion County – one of which involved a Summerfield residence.
Read more
Crime

Driver who admitted to smoking marijuana arrested after ignoring stop sign

A driver who admitted he had been smoking marijuana was arrested after ignoring a stop sign before pulling onto U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Dog parks in The Villages will be closed due to Coronavirus

Dog parks in The Villages are shutting down part of the latest wave of closings due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Hospitalized Villager tests positive for Coronavirus as wife self-quarantines

A hospitalized Villager has tested positive for the Coronavirus as his wife has self-quarantined at their home.
Read more
News

Fifth Sumter County resident tests positive for COVID-19 as state tops 1,000 mark

A fifth Sumter County resident – the 15th in the tri-county area – has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as the total number of patients in the state topped the 1,000 mark.
Read more
News

Villagers raising money to try to help out-of-work restaurant workers

Villagers are raising money to try to help restaurant workers out of work due to concerns about the Coronavirus. We've got information on how you can help.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

Crime

Man arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with bloody nose

A man was arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with a bloody nose and shattering the windshield of her car.
Read more
News

Villager launches effort to feed Sumter County students during COVID-19 outbreak

A Villager who is a longtime volunteer at Wildwood Elementary School has launched an effort to help feed needy Sumter County students who are stuck at home because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Crime

Specialized strike team busts drug trafficking operation connected to Summerfield

Members of a specialized strike team have taken down two large-scale drug trafficking operations in Marion County – one of which involved a Summerfield residence.
Read more
Crime

Driver who admitted to smoking marijuana arrested after ignoring stop sign

A driver who admitted he had been smoking marijuana was arrested after ignoring a stop sign before pulling onto U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager launches effort to feed Sumter County students during COVID-19 outbreak

A Villager who is a longtime volunteer at Wildwood Elementary School has launched an effort to help feed needy Sumter County students who are stuck at home because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Crime

Specialized strike team busts drug trafficking operation connected to Summerfield

Members of a specialized strike team have taken down two large-scale drug trafficking operations in Marion County – one of which involved a Summerfield residence.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

If you want to help beat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood. We'll tell you how to book an appointment online.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with bloody nose

A man was arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with a bloody nose and shattering the windshield of her car.
Read more
Crime

Specialized strike team busts drug trafficking operation connected to Summerfield

Members of a specialized strike team have taken down two large-scale drug trafficking operations in Marion County – one of which involved a Summerfield residence.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,349FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,119FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
broken clouds
86.6 ° F
91 °
83 °
40 %
2mph
75 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
89 °

Follow us on Instagram