Man arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with bloody nose

A man was arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with a bloody nose and shattering the windshield of her car.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called Saturday night to a home on Mathews Road in Lady Lake where a woman was holding her nose, which was bleeding, according to an arrest report. She said 23-year-old Jaylin Ricks had punched her “multiple times” in the face.

She said the she and Ricks had gotten into an argument over her refusal to give him a ride to Wildwood. Instead, she took him to a friend’s house on Mathews Road in Lady Lake. He took her phone and would not return it, the report said.

Ricks allegedly struck the woman in the face and began jumping on the hood of her car.

“The whole hood was dented in and the windshield was completely shattered,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. The damage to the car was estimated at $1,500.

Ricks began running around the yard with a large kitchen knife before deputies arrived and took him into custody.

He was arrested on charges of domestic battery and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.