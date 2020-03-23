Search
Home Crime
Monday, March 23, 2020
Meta Minton
86.6 F
The Villages

Top Story

Crime

Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Safety overrules desire to swim

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the decision to close the swimming pools.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Critical medical supplies

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea about purchasing medical supplies that could save lives and money.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

William D. Miller

William Miller was a retired high school math teacher who moved to The Villages in 1989 from New Castle, Pa.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Read more
Read More Business

Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

Nikko Leemar Brown

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.

Officers were called Friday morning to the parking lot of the apartment complex after someone saw the fight between 22-year-old Nikko Leemar Brown and the woman, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The altercation took place in their car in the apartment complex parking lot.

The woman, who has a child in common with Brown, was “uncooperative” with police. Officers saw that the woman had a swollen lip and redness around her left eye.

Brown was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Crime

Man arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with bloody nose

A man was arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with a bloody nose and shattering the windshield of her car.
Read more
News

Villager launches effort to feed Sumter County students during COVID-19 outbreak

A Villager who is a longtime volunteer at Wildwood Elementary School has launched an effort to help feed needy Sumter County students who are stuck at home because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Crime

Specialized strike team busts drug trafficking operation connected to Summerfield

Members of a specialized strike team have taken down two large-scale drug trafficking operations in Marion County – one of which involved a Summerfield residence.
Read more
Crime

Driver who admitted to smoking marijuana arrested after ignoring stop sign

A driver who admitted he had been smoking marijuana was arrested after ignoring a stop sign before pulling onto U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Dog parks in The Villages will be closed due to Coronavirus

Dog parks in The Villages are shutting down part of the latest wave of closings due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Hospitalized Villager tests positive for Coronavirus as wife self-quarantines

A hospitalized Villager has tested positive for the Coronavirus as his wife has self-quarantined at their home.
Read more
News

Fifth Sumter County resident tests positive for COVID-19 as state tops 1,000 mark

A fifth Sumter County resident – the 15th in the tri-county area – has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as the total number of patients in the state topped the 1,000 mark.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

Crime

Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with bloody nose

A man was arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with a bloody nose and shattering the windshield of her car.
Read more
News

Villager launches effort to feed Sumter County students during COVID-19 outbreak

A Villager who is a longtime volunteer at Wildwood Elementary School has launched an effort to help feed needy Sumter County students who are stuck at home because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Crime

Specialized strike team busts drug trafficking operation connected to Summerfield

Members of a specialized strike team have taken down two large-scale drug trafficking operations in Marion County – one of which involved a Summerfield residence.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Man arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with bloody nose

A man was arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with a bloody nose and shattering the windshield of her car.
Read more
News

Villager launches effort to feed Sumter County students during COVID-19 outbreak

A Villager who is a longtime volunteer at Wildwood Elementary School has launched an effort to help feed needy Sumter County students who are stuck at home because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

If you want to help beat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood. We'll tell you how to book an appointment online.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with bloody nose

A man was arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with a bloody nose and shattering the windshield of her car.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,349FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,119FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
broken clouds
86.6 ° F
91 °
83 °
40 %
2mph
75 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
89 °

Follow us on Instagram