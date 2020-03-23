Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.

Officers were called Friday morning to the parking lot of the apartment complex after someone saw the fight between 22-year-old Nikko Leemar Brown and the woman, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The altercation took place in their car in the apartment complex parking lot.

The woman, who has a child in common with Brown, was “uncooperative” with police. Officers saw that the woman had a swollen lip and redness around her left eye.

Brown was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.