Non-toilet paper products could cause damage in The Villages

Jacobs, the provider of utility services in The Villages, is warning that use of products other than toilet paper, could begin clogging and damaging the sewer systems in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“With developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot of changes and interruptions in our lives. Many are without adequate supplies of toilet paper and may have no choice but to use other products in the restroom. It is important to make sound decisions to prevent clogs and damage to sewer systems,” Jacobs said in an announcement.

Jacobs is asking that to ensure that wastewater systems continue working properly, residents flush only the appropriate waste down the toilet.

Learn more at Information Provided by Jacobs