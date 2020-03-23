Search
Monday, March 23, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Sumter COVID-19 cases jump to eight as DeSantis targets flights from New York area

On a day when Gov. Ron DeSantis was in The Villages to open a new testing site and later vowed to restrict travelers from the New York area, three more Sumter County residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Safety overrules desire to swim

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the decision to close the swimming pools.
Letters to the Editor

Critical medical supplies

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea about purchasing medical supplies that could save lives and money.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 10 people in the Lake Panasoffkee area on a multitude of charges.
Obituaries

Obituaries

William D. Miller

William Miller was a retired high school math teacher who moved to The Villages in 1989 from New Castle, Pa.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
Sumter COVID-19 cases jump to eight as DeSantis targets flights from New York area

On a day when Gov. Ron DeSantis was in The Villages to open a new testing site and later vowed to restrict travelers from the New York area, three more Sumter County residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

That brings the total number of patients to eight – six men and two women – in the county that contains the vast majority of Villages households. Four of those patients, including 67-year-old Village of Monarch Grove resident Tony Perry, are hospitalized. Five of the Sumter cases have been deemed travel related, while two didn’t involve travel and one is still unknown.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who spoke at The Villages Polo Fields on Monday morning to officially open the new COVID-19 testing site in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, said later in the day that passengers flying into the state from the New York area will be forced to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Nine Coronavirus patients – six men and three women, one of whom lives in the Lady Lake Mobile Home Park – have now been identified in Lake County – the most in the tri-county area. They range in age from 26 to 80, with an average age of 56. Two of those patients are hospitalized, three have been identified as travel related, four were not related to travel and two are unknown about travel.

Marion County is holding steady at four COVID-19 patients – three women and one man. They range in age from 40 to 68, with an average age of 54. None of have been hospitalized, while three of the cases have been identified as travel related and the fourth one is unknown about travel.

All told, 1,227 Floridians have tested positive for COVID-19 – 1,147 Sunshine State residents and 80 non-residents. There have been 14 deaths in the state and 1,237 people are being monitored.

Late Monday afternoon, DeSantis announced via a press conference that he was issuing an executive order mandating that anyone who flies into Florida from the New York area will have to self-isolate themselves for 14 days. He said more than 190 direct flights came into Florida from that area on Monday alone, pointing out that the number jumped significantly after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all residents to shelter in place.

“As we’re working to stop it in the state of Florida, you’re consistently having people come in from one of the top hot spots in the entire world,” DeSantis said. “Hopefully that will be a deterrent for people if you’re just simply trying to escape here to avoid the restrictions that have been put in place in your own state.”

DeSantis said local or state law enforcement officials, along with someone from the health department, will most likely meet those flights, gather information, perform temperature checks and tell the travelers they will be required to be self-quarantined for two weeks. He added that staying with family members doesn’t meet the definition of self-isolation.

“We wish our friends in New York well,” DeSantis said. “They’ve got a tough fight. I think a lot of the folks there, from the governor and everyone, are working really hard and I commend them for efforts. But we also have to protect the folks here in the state of Florida.”

News

Governor welcomes non-Villagers to take part in COVID-19 testing at polo fields

The first day of COVID-19 testing kicked off at The Villages Polo Fields on Monday morning amid a visit from Gov. Ron DeSantis and an announcement that non-Villagers are now welcome to participate in the UF Health-led effort.
News

Non-toilet paper products could cause damage in The Villages

Villagers are warned that the use of products other than toilet paper could begin clogging and damaging the sewer systems in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Crime

Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.
Crime

Local tree service worker jailed after allegedly burglarizing woman’s car

A local tree service worker was jailed after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s car.
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with bloody nose

A man was arrested after allegedly leaving his girlfriend with a bloody nose and shattering the windshield of her car.
News

Villager launches effort to feed Sumter County students during COVID-19 outbreak

A Villager who is a longtime volunteer at Wildwood Elementary School has launched an effort to help feed needy Sumter County students who are stuck at home because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Crime

Specialized strike team busts drug trafficking operation connected to Summerfield

Members of a specialized strike team have taken down two large-scale drug trafficking operations in Marion County – one of which involved a Summerfield residence.
Opinions

Opinions

If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

If you want to help beat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood. We'll tell you how to book an appointment online.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Man arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments after brawl with mother of his child

A man was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake after an apparent brawl with the mother of his child.
Read more
Crime

Local tree service worker jailed after allegedly burglarizing woman’s car

A local tree service worker was jailed after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s car.
Read more
Follow us on Instagram