Lake County temporarily shuts government buildings to public access

Lake County has closed some of its government buildings in response to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The County Administration Building at 315 W. Main St. in Tavares will provide services via email, by phone and online at https://lakecountyfl.gov/online_services.

The Supervisor of Elections also closed its facilities to the public and recommends that residents utilize the services available on its website at https://www.lakevotes.com or by phone at (352) 343-9734.

The following County services and facilities remain available to the public:

The Animal Shelter remains open for adoptions, fosters, reclaims and emergency intake at 28123 County Road 561 in Tavares.

Permitting applications can be completed online at https://lakecountyfl.gov/offices/building_services/. Users needing assistance may call (352) 343-9653, ext. 5.

Lake County’s parks and trails remain open.

Ride LakeXpress is fully operational with the exception of social trips for the Lake County Connection paratransit service.

Housing and indigent burial services remain available via a self-service station in the lobby of 2008 Classique Ln. in Tavares or by calling (352) 742-6540.

The Veterans Services office is closed to public access. Services are available by phone at (352) 742-6585 and email at veteraninfo@lakecountyfl.gov.

The Tuesday, March 24 Board of County Commissioners meeting will be held. Residents are encouraged to view the meeting via live stream at https://www.LakeCountyFL.gov/board_agendas and submit their comments via email to nbooth@lakecountyfl.gov.

Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/online_services for a complete list of services available online. For the latest county information and resources regarding COVID-19, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19.