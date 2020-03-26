Lake County temporarily shuts government buildings to public access

Lake County has closed some of its government buildings in response to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.
- The County Administration Building at 315 W. Main St. in Tavares will provide services via email, by phone and online at https://lakecountyfl.gov/online_services.
- The Supervisor of Elections also closed its facilities to the public and recommends that residents utilize the services available on its website at https://www.lakevotes.com or by phone at (352) 343-9734.
The following County services and facilities remain available to the public:
- The Animal Shelter remains open for adoptions, fosters, reclaims and emergency intake at 28123 County Road 561 in Tavares.
- Permitting applications can be completed online at https://lakecountyfl.gov/offices/building_services/. Users needing assistance may call (352) 343-9653, ext. 5.
- Lake County’s parks and trails remain open.
- Ride LakeXpress is fully operational with the exception of social trips for the Lake County Connection paratransit service.
- Housing and indigent burial services remain available via a self-service station in the lobby of 2008 Classique Ln. in Tavares or by calling (352) 742-6540.
- The Veterans Services office is closed to public access. Services are available by phone at (352) 742-6585 and email at veteraninfo@lakecountyfl.gov.
- The Tuesday, March 24 Board of County Commissioners meeting will be held. Residents are encouraged to view the meeting via live stream at https://www.LakeCountyFL.gov/board_agendas and submit their comments via email to nbooth@lakecountyfl.gov.
Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/online_services for a complete list of services available online. For the latest county information and resources regarding COVID-19, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19.