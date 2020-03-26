Search
Friday, March 27, 2020
Larry D. Croom
The Villages

Top Story

News

24 Sumter County residents have tested positive for Coronavirus

Fifty-five people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the tri-county area, with Lake and Sumter counties clearly leading the way.
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

There was a better way to handle the dog parks

A resident of Elan Buena Vista says there was a better way to handle the dog parks. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Setting the record straight on the air gun range

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident sets the record straight on the air gun range.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Governor urges Floridians 65+ to stay home for 14 days

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday sent a clear message to seniors that particularly hit home in The Villages – stay in your houses for the next 14 days to minimize exposure to the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles B. Clements

Charles Clements was a WWII Veteran and served as a Master Sergeant in the China Burma India Theatre.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Major grocery chains in The Villages adding large sneeze guards at checkout lanes

The three major grocery store chains in The Villages are taking extra precautions against the COVID-19 virus by adding Plexiglass-style sneeze guards to protect both customers and employees.
Major grocery chains in The Villages adding large sneeze guards at checkout lanes

The three major grocery store chains in The Villages are taking extra precautions against the COVID-19 virus by adding Plexiglass-style sneeze guards to protect both customers and employees.

Winn-Dixie, along with Publix and Wal-Mart, is adding large Plexiglass barriers at cash registers to help protect customers and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Publix, Winn-Dixie and Wal-Mart have announced that the barriers will be located at places like cash registers, customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters. Installations are beginning as soon as possible and area expected to be completed in the next two to three weeks.

Publix will be installing the barriers at all 1,200 of its stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The grocery chain also has put into place a heightened disinfection program and suspended food demonstrations in all stores until further notice.

Wal-Mart is installing floor decals near checkout stations to remind customers to stay at least six feet apart while waiting to pay for their items. The stores also are focusing on constant cleaning efforts, including the use of two-gallon sprayer kits to sanitize carts quicker and more thoroughly.

Pharmacy patients will find protective sneeze-guard-type barriers at all Winn-Dixie locations within the next two to three weeks.

In addition to the sneeze shields, Winn-Dixie plans to initiate a two-cart-length distance between customers at checkout lanes by utilizing floor markers to encourage and maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Stores also will continue to modify hours when needed to allow for a deeper, comprehensive cleaning process to assure that customers “can continue to shop confidently and safely.”

Publix stores in The Villages are located at Spanish Springs, Spanish Plaines, Southern Trace, Colony Cottage, Mulberry Grove, Lake Deaton and Grand Traverse Plaza. Winn-Dixie stores are located in the La Plaza Grande shopping center near Spanish Springs Town Square, Lake Sumter Landing and the Pinellas Plaza.

Wal-Mart Supercenters are located in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown at 4085 Wedgewood Lane, 17961 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Summerfield and 2501 Citrus Blvd. in Leesburg. A Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market also is located in The Villages at the Sarasota Plaza off County Road 466 near the Colony Cottage Shopping Center.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

News

News

Crime

Crime

News

Crime

News

Larry D. Croom

News

News

Crime

Crime

News

Crime

Opinions

Opinions

Tremendous amount of misinformation about COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns there is a tremendous amount of misinformation about the Coronavirus on the internet and in social media. He attempts to set the record straight.
Crime

Crime

Crime

