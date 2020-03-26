Man armed with kitchen knife jailed after threatening Villager in golf cart

A man armed with a golf club and then a kitchen knife was jailed after allegedly threatening a Villager in a golf cart.

Brian Taylor, 51, of The Villages, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

A homeowner told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that earlier in the day, Taylor had threatened her with a golf club as she left the residence in her golf cart. The address of the residence was redacted from the arrest report for the protection of the victim. When the woman returned a short time later, Taylor was standing outside with the golf club. When she drove into her garage, Taylor threatened her with a 12-inch wooden-handled kitchen knife.

“I will cut you,” Taylor told the woman.

He returned to her house that night and banged on her front door and her bedroom window. He threatened to break the window.

Deputies arrived on the scene shortly after 1 a.m. and found Taylor hiding behind a large bush in the front yard of the residence. They also found a plastic bag on the ground. It contained methamphetamine.

Taylor was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.