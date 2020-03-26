Neighbor finds Water Oak man dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

A neighbor discovered a Water Oak man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 80-year-old neighbor and a home health nurse on Monday were attempting to check on the 72-year-old resident of Stadler Street in the Lady Lake 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. The neighbor banged on the door and when he did not receive an answer, he looked in the window and saw the man slouched in a recliner, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The neighbor discovered the front door was unlocked and went inside. He saw the man had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The neighbor called 911.

A .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver was found in the man’s right hand. A Beretta .25-caliber handgun and a Browning Arms 9mm handgun were also found nearby, the report said.

The neighbor said the man had been in and out of the hospital due to falls and illnesses.

The home health nurse said the man had been in “good spirits” the last time she spoke with him.

His body was removed by the Medical Examiner’s Office.