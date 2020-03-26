State relaxes rules on restaurants selling alcohol during COVID-19 outbreak

Area restaurants received some much-needed good news on Thursday – one of the many stringent rules governing them during the COVID-19 outbreak is being relaxed.

Restaurant owners were informed that the state is easing up on the “sealed alcoholic beverage” requirement that was included in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order directing all eateries to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers.

Restaurants can now sell cocktails, wine and beer in cups, jugs and other reasonable containers, as long as the alcoholic beverage will be consumed off-premises. The containers must be sealed but the state isn’t mandating how restaurants accomplish that requirement for the alcoholic beverages that are being sold either at their locations or by delivery.

“The thought behind this is not to be an impediment to business at a time when most, if not all are suffering economically,” the announcement said.

The news will likely be taken well by Villagers, some of whom are still visiting the three town squares. Under the new provision they will be able to purchase drinks from several venues as long as they consume it elsewhere.