To the Editor:

Why close the dog parks? If there’s a concerns about gathering of more then 10 persons and if there’s 6 feet apart, the room/ space is limited. So if there is no room, go for a ride on your cart and come back and hope someone has left. Place a sign with the above info and if our residents cannot adhere to those rules, then close them and tell them why.

Floyd Marley

Elan Buena Vista