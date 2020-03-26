Woman flees KFC drive-thru in The Villages after worker spots fake $50 bill

The driver of a four-door sedan fled the Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-through line in The Villages after a worker spotted a fake $50 bill.

Lady Lake police were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the fast-food restaurant on Bichara Boulevard. An employee reported that a woman drove up to the window and attempted to pay for a $15 order with a $50 bill. The employee realized “something was wrong” with the bill and he took it to his manager.

The woman fled on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

She has been described as a white female with light brown hair appearing to be in her 20s or early 30s. The bogus bill was taken as evidence.