Search
Home Crime
Friday, March 27, 2020
Meta Minton
74.2 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

24 Sumter County residents have tested positive for Coronavirus

Fifty-five people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the tri-county area, with Lake and Sumter counties clearly leading the way.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

There was a better way to handle the dog parks

A resident of Elan Buena Vista says there was a better way to handle the dog parks. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Setting the record straight on the air gun range

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident sets the record straight on the air gun range.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Governor urges Floridians 65+ to stay home for 14 days

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday sent a clear message to seniors that particularly hit home in The Villages – stay in your houses for the next 14 days to minimize exposure to the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles B. Clements

Charles Clements was a WWII Veteran and served as a Master Sergeant in the China Burma India Theatre.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Major grocery chains in The Villages adding large sneeze guards at checkout lanes

The three major grocery store chains in The Villages are taking extra precautions against the COVID-19 virus by adding Plexiglass-style sneeze guards to protect both customers and employees.
Read more
Read More Business

Woman flees KFC drive-thru in The Villages after worker spots fake $50 bill

The driver of a four-door sedan fled the Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-through line in The Villages after a worker spotted a fake $50 bill.

Lady Lake police were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the fast-food restaurant on Bichara Boulevard. An employee reported that a woman drove up to the window and attempted to pay for a $15 order with a $50 bill. The employee realized “something was wrong” with the bill and he took it to his manager.

The drive-through window at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in The Villages has been busy since restaurant dining areas closed because of the Coronavirus.

The woman fled on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

She has been described as a white female with light brown hair appearing to be in her 20s or early 30s. The bogus bill was taken as evidence.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

24 Sumter County residents have tested positive for Coronavirus

Fifty-five people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the tri-county area, with Lake and Sumter counties clearly leading the way.
Read more
News

State relaxes rules on restaurants selling alcohol during COVID-19 outbreak

Area restaurants received some much-needed good news on Thursday – one of the many stringent rules governing them during the COVID-19 outbreak is being relaxed.
Read more
Crime

Man armed with kitchen knife jailed after threatening Villager in golf cart

A man armed with a golf club and then a kitchen knife was jailed after allegedly threatening a Villager in a golf cart.
Read more
News

Neighbor finds Water Oak man dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

A neighbor discovered a Water Oak man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. We've got details from police.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after elderly woman reports attack at bus stop

A Summerfield man is behind bars in the Marion County Jail after a nasty scuffle with an elderly woman after she picked up his backpack at a bus stop.
Read more
News

Lake County temporarily shuts government buildings to public access

Lake County has closed some of its government buildings in response to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Business

Major grocery chains in The Villages adding large sneeze guards at checkout lanes

The three major grocery store chains in The Villages are taking extra precautions against the COVID-19 virus by adding Plexiglass-style sneeze guards to protect both customers and employees.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

News

24 Sumter County residents have tested positive for Coronavirus

Fifty-five people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the tri-county area, with Lake and Sumter counties clearly leading the way.
Read more
News

State relaxes rules on restaurants selling alcohol during COVID-19 outbreak

Area restaurants received some much-needed good news on Thursday – one of the many stringent rules governing them during the COVID-19 outbreak is being relaxed.
Read more
Crime

Man armed with kitchen knife jailed after threatening Villager in golf cart

A man armed with a golf club and then a kitchen knife was jailed after allegedly threatening a Villager in a golf cart.
Read more
Crime

Woman flees KFC drive-thru in The Villages after worker spots fake $50 bill

The driver of a four-door sedan fled the Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-through line in The Villages after a worker spotted a fake $50 bill.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

State relaxes rules on restaurants selling alcohol during COVID-19 outbreak

Area restaurants received some much-needed good news on Thursday – one of the many stringent rules governing them during the COVID-19 outbreak is being relaxed.
Read more
Crime

Man armed with kitchen knife jailed after threatening Villager in golf cart

A man armed with a golf club and then a kitchen knife was jailed after allegedly threatening a Villager in a golf cart.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Tremendous amount of misinformation about COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns there is a tremendous amount of misinformation about the Coronavirus on the internet and in social media. He attempts to set the record straight.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man armed with kitchen knife jailed after threatening Villager in golf cart

A man armed with a golf club and then a kitchen knife was jailed after allegedly threatening a Villager in a golf cart.
Read more
Crime

Woman flees KFC drive-thru in The Villages after worker spots fake $50 bill

The driver of a four-door sedan fled the Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-through line in The Villages after a worker spotted a fake $50 bill.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,403FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,132FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
few clouds
74.2 ° F
76 °
72 °
83 %
1.6mph
20 %
Fri
93 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
92 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
86 °

Follow us on Instagram