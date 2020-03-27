Search
Home News
Friday, March 27, 2020
Larry D. Croom
75.7 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

27 Villagers living in Sumter County have tested positive for COVID-19 virus

Twenty-eight Villages residents – 27 in Sumter County and one in Lake County – are known to have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

The shutdown of the pools has been mismanaged

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident contends the shutdown of the swimming pools in The Villages was mismanaged.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

An act of kindness in line at Sam’s Club

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an act of kindness witnessed at Sam’s Club.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Governor urges Floridians 65+ to stay home for 14 days

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday sent a clear message to seniors that particularly hit home in The Villages – stay in your houses for the next 14 days to minimize exposure to the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Joseph Anthony Vitale Sr.

Joseph Vitale moved to The Villages in August of 2016 from North Padre Island, TX. Joe was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, The Band of Brothers and the St. Louis Club in The Villages, the Knights of Columbus at St. Andrew’s Church in North Padre Island, TX and the ROMEO’s in TX.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Major grocery chains in The Villages adding large sneeze guards at checkout lanes

The three major grocery store chains in The Villages are taking extra precautions against the COVID-19 virus by adding Plexiglass-style sneeze guards to protect both customers and employees.
Read more
Read More Business

27 Villagers living in Sumter County have tested positive for COVID-19 virus

A whopping 27 of the 29 Sumter County residents to test positive for the Coronavirus virus call The Villages home.

Those Sumter County patients – 15 men and 14 women – range in age from 18 to 92, with an average age of 66. Nine of them also are hospitalized.

Seventeen of the Sumter County cases are travel related. Those patients recently visited a multitude of places, including Egypt, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, the Caribbean, the Turks and Caicos Islands, New Jersey, California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Texas and other destinations in Florida.

The two residents living outside the fast-growing mega-retirement community reside in Wildwood and Lake Panasoffkee. Also, two of the 120 patients with symptoms reportedly tested positive during the first day of testing Monday at the polo fields in The Villages. They are residents of Lake and Sumter counties.

Overall, Lake County is reporting 32 cases, 27 of which are residents. Seventeen are men and 15 are women. They range in age from 21 to 85, with an average age of 54. Eight still are hospitalized and one patient lives in The Villages portion of the county.

Twelve of the Lake County cases have been deemed as travel related. Those patients recently visited Belize, the Caribbean, Spain, Europe, Mexico, New York, Colorado, Oklahoma, Georgia and other locations in Florida.

With nine COVID-19 patients – five in Ocala – Marion County continues to have the lowest amount in the tri-county area. The seven women and two men range in age from 28 to 68, with an average age of 52. None of them currently are hospitalized.

Eight of the Marion County cases are travel related. Those patients visited the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, New York, Wisconsin, Texas, South Carolina and other parts of Florida. Besides Ocala, the Marion County patients live in Belleview, Dunnellon and Ocklawaha.

All told, Florida is reporting 3,198 cases of the Coronavirus, 3,054 of whom are Sunshine State residents. Forty-six deaths have been reported and 503 patients remain hospitalized. The deaths have occurred in Broward, Citrus, Clay, Dade, Duval, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, St. Johns and St. Lucie counties.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Triage tent erected at Villages hospital to separate patients with respiratory issues

A large medical triage tent has been erected outside the emergency room at UF Health The Villages Hospital as the facility continues to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News

DeSantis adds Louisiana to travel ban amid post-Mardi Gras COVID-19 outbreak

On the heels of a huge Mardi Gras celebration, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a strong message Friday to residents of New Orleans and Louisiana – don’t plan on visiting the Sunshine State.
Read more
News

Congressman Webster admits $2 trillion Coronavirus bill ‘not perfect’

Congressman Daniel Webster admitted a $2 trillion Coronavirus relief bill “is not perfect” after it soared through Congress and was signed by President Donald Trump.
Read more
Crime

43-year-old Villager jailed after caught with hand in tip jar at popular pizzeria

A Villager with a hefty criminal record was jailed Wednesday night after he admitted to ripping off money from a tip jar at a Summerfield Italian restaurant.
Read more
Crime

Shoplifter apologizes to partner in crime after botched heist at Buffalo Ridge

A  convicted shoplifter apologized to her partner in crime after a botched heist at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
News

Indiana sex offender registers address near Lake Miona Park

An Indiana sex offender has registered a temporary address near Lake Miona Park.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man free on $25,000 bond after alleged attack on live-in lady friend

A Lady Lake man is free on $25,000 bond after an alleged attack on his live-in lady friend.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

News

27 Villagers living in Sumter County have tested positive for COVID-19 virus

Twenty-eight Villages residents – 27 in Sumter County and one in Lake County – are known to have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Triage tent erected at Villages hospital to separate patients with respiratory issues

A large medical triage tent has been erected outside the emergency room at UF Health The Villages Hospital as the facility continues to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News

DeSantis adds Louisiana to travel ban amid post-Mardi Gras COVID-19 outbreak

On the heels of a huge Mardi Gras celebration, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a strong message Friday to residents of New Orleans and Louisiana – don’t plan on visiting the Sunshine State.
Read more
News

Congressman Webster admits $2 trillion Coronavirus bill ‘not perfect’

Congressman Daniel Webster admitted a $2 trillion Coronavirus relief bill “is not perfect” after it soared through Congress and was signed by President Donald Trump.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Triage tent erected at Villages hospital to separate patients with respiratory issues

A large medical triage tent has been erected outside the emergency room at UF Health The Villages Hospital as the facility continues to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News

DeSantis adds Louisiana to travel ban amid post-Mardi Gras COVID-19 outbreak

On the heels of a huge Mardi Gras celebration, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a strong message Friday to residents of New Orleans and Louisiana – don’t plan on visiting the Sunshine State.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Sacre Bleu

With all of the gloom and doom in the news, Columnist Barry Evans is here in the nick of time to give us a reason to smile.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

43-year-old Villager jailed after caught with hand in tip jar at popular pizzeria

A Villager with a hefty criminal record was jailed Wednesday night after he admitted to ripping off money from a tip jar at a Summerfield Italian restaurant.
Read more
Crime

Shoplifter apologizes to partner in crime after botched heist at Buffalo Ridge

A  convicted shoplifter apologized to her partner in crime after a botched heist at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,419FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,141FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
75.7 ° F
81 °
69.8 °
54 %
2.2mph
1 %
Sat
92 °
Sun
92 °
Mon
91 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
75 °

Follow us on Instagram