27 Villagers living in Sumter County have tested positive for COVID-19 virus

A whopping 27 of the 29 Sumter County residents to test positive for the Coronavirus virus call The Villages home.

Those Sumter County patients – 15 men and 14 women – range in age from 18 to 92, with an average age of 66. Nine of them also are hospitalized.

Seventeen of the Sumter County cases are travel related. Those patients recently visited a multitude of places, including Egypt, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, the Caribbean, the Turks and Caicos Islands, New Jersey, California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Texas and other destinations in Florida.

The two residents living outside the fast-growing mega-retirement community reside in Wildwood and Lake Panasoffkee. Also, two of the 120 patients with symptoms reportedly tested positive during the first day of testing Monday at the polo fields in The Villages. They are residents of Lake and Sumter counties.

Overall, Lake County is reporting 32 cases, 27 of which are residents. Seventeen are men and 15 are women. They range in age from 21 to 85, with an average age of 54. Eight still are hospitalized and one patient lives in The Villages portion of the county.

Twelve of the Lake County cases have been deemed as travel related. Those patients recently visited Belize, the Caribbean, Spain, Europe, Mexico, New York, Colorado, Oklahoma, Georgia and other locations in Florida.

With nine COVID-19 patients – five in Ocala – Marion County continues to have the lowest amount in the tri-county area. The seven women and two men range in age from 28 to 68, with an average age of 52. None of them currently are hospitalized.

Eight of the Marion County cases are travel related. Those patients visited the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, New York, Wisconsin, Texas, South Carolina and other parts of Florida. Besides Ocala, the Marion County patients live in Belleview, Dunnellon and Ocklawaha.

All told, Florida is reporting 3,198 cases of the Coronavirus, 3,054 of whom are Sunshine State residents. Forty-six deaths have been reported and 503 patients remain hospitalized. The deaths have occurred in Broward, Citrus, Clay, Dade, Duval, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, St. Johns and St. Lucie counties.