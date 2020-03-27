89-year-old Villager to be re-tested after three crashes in one day

An 89-year-old Villager will be re-tested for her driver’s license after three automobile crashes in a single day.

The Village of Piedmont resident was found sitting on a bench and appeared to be “disoriented and confused” on March 20 on Paradise Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Her gray 2012 Toyota Camry had “significant front end damage” with the “bumper hanging almost completely off of the vehicle,” the report said. She was transported by ambulance to The Villages Regional Hospital.

While a police officer was completing a tow inventory sheet for the woman’s vehicle, a report from an accident report from earlier in the day was discovered. That accident took place in Marion County and the woman had been cited for careless driving. A second crash report from the same day from the Leesburg Police Department was also discovered. In that crash, the woman had also been cited for careless driving.

The woman will be required to undergo a re-examination for her driver’s license, the report indicated.