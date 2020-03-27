Search
Friday, March 27, 2020
Larry D. Croom
27 Villagers living in Sumter County have tested positive for COVID-19 virus

Twenty-eight Villages residents – 27 in Sumter County and one in Lake County – are known to have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The shutdown of the pools has been mismanaged

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident contends the shutdown of the swimming pools in The Villages was mismanaged.
An act of kindness in line at Sam’s Club

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an act of kindness witnessed at Sam’s Club.
Governor urges Floridians 65+ to stay home for 14 days

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday sent a clear message to seniors that particularly hit home in The Villages – stay in your houses for the next 14 days to minimize exposure to the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Joseph Anthony Vitale Sr.

Joseph Vitale moved to The Villages in August of 2016 from North Padre Island, TX. Joe was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, The Band of Brothers and the St. Louis Club in The Villages, the Knights of Columbus at St. Andrew’s Church in North Padre Island, TX and the ROMEO’s in TX.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Major grocery chains in The Villages adding large sneeze guards at checkout lanes

The three major grocery store chains in The Villages are taking extra precautions against the COVID-19 virus by adding Plexiglass-style sneeze guards to protect both customers and employees.
DeSantis adds Louisiana to travel ban amid post-Mardi Gras COVID-19 outbreak

On the heels of a huge Mardi Gras celebration, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a strong message Friday to residents of New Orleans and Louisiana – don’t plan on visiting the Sunshine State.

Following the annual Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans, residents of Louisiana will be required to self-isolate themselves if they travel to Florida. The virus is running rampant in the Pelican State, with more than 2,700 confirmed cases and 119 deaths.

With the Coronavirus running rampant – New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton even tested positive and was cleared Tuesday – DeSantis added the Pelican State to his executive order that already mandated any New Yorkers coming into Florida would need to self-isolate themselves for 14 days.

“All we are trying to do is keep our residents safe,” he said, pointing out that Texas also enacted a similar measure.

Louisiana, with New Orleans fresh off its annual Mardi Gras celebration in February, has more than 2,700 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, with 119 deaths and 773 patients hospitalized. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she would have canceled Mardi Gras if any “red flags” had been given by federal officials in February.

DeSantis said much like with situation where law enforcement and healthcare officials are meeting incoming planes with New York City residents aboard, Louisiana residents will be met by Florida Highway Patrol troopers and county law enforcement officers if they attempt to come into Florida amid the outbreak.

“We are going to be authorizing the use of checkpoints on the roads coming into Florida,” he said. “New Orleans has obviously got a lot of problems. It may not be quite as widespread as New York City, but I think there’s a concern in the Panhandle that this could impact them. They’re working hard to keep their (COVID-19) rates low, so we don’t want to add any problems for them.”

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Sacre Bleu

With all of the gloom and doom in the news, Columnist Barry Evans is here in the nick of time to give us a reason to smile.
43-year-old Villager jailed after caught with hand in tip jar at popular pizzeria

A Villager with a hefty criminal record was jailed Wednesday night after he admitted to ripping off money from a tip jar at a Summerfield Italian restaurant.
Crime

Shoplifter apologizes to partner in crime after botched heist at Buffalo Ridge

A  convicted shoplifter apologized to her partner in crime after a botched heist at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
