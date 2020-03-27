Indiana sex offender registers address near Lake Miona Park

An Indiana sex offender has registered a temporary address near Lake Miona Park.

David Herman Trenum, 61, of Indianapolis, has registered an address at 10398 County Road 115 in Oxford, which is near the park tucked in-between the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona and the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona Shores.

Trenum was convicted in 1998 of sexual misconduct with a minor in Marion County, Indiana, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The home in Oxford at which Trenum is staying is owned by his father, according to the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office.