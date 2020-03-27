Lady Lady man jailed after allegedly hitting woman with gun butt

A Lady Lady man was jailed after allegedly hitting a woman with the butt of a gun.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday after 82-year-old Michael Rodriguez allegedly hit the woman with the gun and took a phone from her after she attempted to call 911. When deputies arrived on the scene, blood was dripping from a laceration on the woman’s head. The address of where the altercation occurred was redacted from the arrest report for the privacy of the victim.

She told deputies that Rodriguez slapped her on the side of the neck and pulled the glasses off her face when she refused to surrender car keys to him, the report said. She attempted to call 911, but Rodriguez “ripped” the phone from her hand. Rodriguez retrieved a gun, pointed it at the woman and then struck her with it. He fled the residence, but was later apprehended by deputies.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and depriving use of 911. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $6,000 bond.