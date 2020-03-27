Lady Lake man free on $25,000 bond after alleged attack on live-in lady friend

A Lady Lake man is free on $25,000 bond after an alleged attack on his live-in lady friend.

Lady Lake police were called Wednesday to a home in the 400 block of Winners Circle where a neighbor reported that 36-year-old Richard Shearl had locked a woman out of the house. Police entered the home and found that the kitchen and living room were in “disarray.”

The woman, who has a child in common with Shearl, said that during an argument, Shearl grabbed her by the neck and strangled her, according to an arrest report. She said he also slammed a door against her. Police noticed a palm print on her back.

Shearl was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.